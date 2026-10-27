Bihar MLC Election Results LIVE: Counting Underway For 8 Seats, Gulab Jamuns Distributed At Anant Singh’s Home Before Results
The wait is over for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council. Counting of votes began at 8 am today, and the results will decide more than the fate of the candidates in the fray.
Four graduate constituencies (Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi) and four teacher constituencies (Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran) are counting their ballots. Together, they offer an early read on how the political parties stand in the state.
A contest that is not just NDA versus Mahagathbandhan. Jan Suraaj has fielded candidates on all eight seats, which has made the race more unpredictable. The opposition camp is also divided, with the RJD and the Congress putting up separate candidates in several constituencies. On the Kosi graduate, Darbhanga graduate, Patna graduate and Patna teacher seats, the two parties are in a direct fight.
The seat everyone is watching. The sharpest talk is around the Patna graduate constituency. JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar faced opposition from Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who openly campaigned for Jan Suraaj’s Dr Anuj Singh. The party then acted and shut the door on him. The result here could do more than decide a winner. It may also feed the ongoing debate over leadership, influence and factional pulls inside the JDU.
We will bring you round by round counting updates, leads and trends, and reactions from the candidates and the parties as the day unfolds. Stay with us.
Counting is on for the eight Bihar Legislative Council seats, but the sharpest drama is inside the JDU. Anant Singh has been expelled by the party, yet he campaigned hard against its own candidate, Neeraj Kumar, backing Jan Suraaj’s Dr Anuj Singh in the Patna graduate contest.
Celebrations appear to have begun even before the outcome is clear. A tent has been put up outside Singh’s residence, and his supporters have started distributing sweets, expecting Anuj Singh to win.
Whether the early festivities prove right or premature will be known once the counting is complete.
Tension flared at a counting centre in Patna after party workers spotted a man walking out of the hall with a file. Suspicious, they surrounded him and accused him of carrying away votes.
The employee responded by opening the file in front of the crowd. The papers turned out to be documents related to Form 16 of the election process, and not ballots.
Officials are now looking into the matter, and further details are awaited.