Bihar MLC Election Results LIVE: Counting Underway For 8 Seats, Gulab Jamuns Distributed At Anant Singh’s Home Before Results

Bihar MLC Election Live Update (Pc: X)

The wait is over for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council. Counting of votes began at 8 am today, and the results will decide more than the fate of the candidates in the fray.

Four graduate constituencies (Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi) and four teacher constituencies (Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran) are counting their ballots. Together, they offer an early read on how the political parties stand in the state.

A contest that is not just NDA versus Mahagathbandhan. Jan Suraaj has fielded candidates on all eight seats, which has made the race more unpredictable. The opposition camp is also divided, with the RJD and the Congress putting up separate candidates in several constituencies. On the Kosi graduate, Darbhanga graduate, Patna graduate and Patna teacher seats, the two parties are in a direct fight.

The seat everyone is watching. The sharpest talk is around the Patna graduate constituency. JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar faced opposition from Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who openly campaigned for Jan Suraaj’s Dr Anuj Singh. The party then acted and shut the door on him. The result here could do more than decide a winner. It may also feed the ongoing debate over leadership, influence and factional pulls inside the JDU.

We will bring you round by round counting updates, leads and trends, and reactions from the candidates and the parties as the day unfolds. Stay with us.