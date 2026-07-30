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By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats

🕒 Updated: July 30, 2026 07:47:45 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats

The bypolls for Bankipur, Manjalpur and Datia assembly seats are being held under tight security. (Source:AI)
The bypolls for Bankipur, Manjalpur and Datia assembly seats are being held under tight security. (Source:AI)

Bankipur Manjalpur Datia by-poll live updates: By-elections for three assembly seats across Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh began at 7:00 AM today, July 30. As voters line up at polling booths in the three states, the election is seen as a crucial test for the BJP, as all three states are governed by NDA-led administrations. Two of the seats, Bankipur in Bihar and Manjalpur in Gujarat were previously held by the BJP, while Datia in Madhya Pradesh was represented by the Congress.

Bankipur By-Election 2026: BJP Stronghold to Witness Three-Way Contest

The high-profile Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar fell vacant following the resignation of BJP leader Nitin Nabin. The seat is considered a stronghold for the BJP, with the party maintaining its hold over the constituency for the past three decades. A total of 25 candidates are contesting the seat. The main contest is between BJP’s Neeraj Sinha, RJD’s Rekha Gupta, and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.  

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: BJP vs Congress Battle

Gujarat’s Manjalpur assembly seat fell vacant following the death of sitting BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Patel. The BJP has fielded Satish Patel as its candidate, while the Congress named Bhikhabhai Rabari as its contender. In 2022, the late Yogeshbhai Patel won this seat by a margin of over 100,000 votes.  

Datia By-Election 2026: Ghanshyam Singh Takes on BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari

The sudden disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti following his conviction in a bank fraud case forced the by-election for Madhya Pradesh’s Datia seat. Congress veteran Ghanshyam Singh is confident about securing the seat against BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari, pointing to internal friction within the saffron party over candidate selection. In 2023, Bharti defeated BJP leader Narottam Mishra by over 7,500 votes.  

Stay Updated on Bankipur, Manjalpur, Datia By-Elections Live With NewsX 

Live Updates

  • 07:47 (IST) 30 Jul 2026

    Bankipur By-Poll 2026 Live: BJP leader CP Thakur Casts His Vote

     Bihar By-poll 2026 Live: BJP leader CP Thakur said, “I think our party will win. Our entire family has come to cast our votes…”



  • 07:30 (IST) 30 Jul 2026

    Bankipur by-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Voting Begins in Patna

    Voting begins for the by-election of Bankipur Assembly constituency.



  • 07:24 (IST) 30 Jul 2026

    Datia By Election 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins

    On preparations for Datia by-poll, Sector In-charge SK Verma says, “This is polling station number 121 at Rajghat Colony, Old Kendriya Vidyalaya. The mock poll started on time here. All necessary arrangements for voting have been ensured by the administration, all facilities are available, and the mock poll process is proceeding smoothly. The actual voting will commence after the mock poll, strictly at the scheduled time…” #WATCH | Datia, Madhya Pradesh: On preparations for Datia by-poll, Sector In-charge SK Verma says, “This is polling station number 121 at Rajghat Colony, Old Kendriya Vidyalaya. The mock poll started on time here. All...

    Read Full Story
  • 07:24 (IST) 30 Jul 2026

    Manjalpur by-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Voting Begins

    Voting begins for the Maanalpur bypoll at a polling station.

By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats

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By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats

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By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats
By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats
By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats
By-Election 2026 Live Updates: Crucial Litmus Test For BJP Across Bankipur, Manjalpur And Datia Assembly Seats

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