By-Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Nagrota, Jubilee Hills; bypoll results of 6 states and UT today

🕒 Updated: November 14, 2025 08:19:15 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

The vacancies list came from a mix of resignations (Budgam, for example, was after Omar Abdullah won another seat), deaths of incumbents, and disqualifications. Counting will start as soon as the ECI declares the results for these different constituencies.

BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: The 11th of November 2025 witnessed the occurrence of by elections in a total of eight assembly constituencies, among which were two in Jammu and Kashmir Budgam and Nagrota, one in Rajasthan Anta, one in Jharkhand Ghatsila ST, one in Telangana Jubilee Hills, one in Punjab Tarn Taran, one in Mizoram Dampa ST and one in Odisha Nuapada. Andre was the first with an overwhelming lead: the Dampa at 82.3%, the Anta at 80.3%, the Nuapada at 79.4% and the Nagrota at 75.1%. Jubilee Hills was at the bottom with approximately 48.5%. The vacancies list came from a mix of resignations (Budgam, for example, was after Omar Abdullah won another seat), deaths of incumbents, and disqualifications. Counting will start as soon as the ECI declares the results for these different constituencies.

Live Updates

  • 02:48 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: "NDA government will win more than 200 seats": Prem Kumar predicts win in Bihar election

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bihar minister Prem Kumar on Friday said he is confident that the NDA will form the government again, claiming the alliance will win more than 200 seats.

  • 02:43 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA leading

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA leading by 3 seats

  • 21:02 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: Couting begins Across 6 seats and UT

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting Begins

  • 15:12 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: SSP says all important arrangements are done

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: SSP says full security in place; gatherings, victory processions prohibited.

  • 14:41 (IST) 13 Nov 2025

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: What Time Does The Counting Begins?

    BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting begins soon, it starts around 8:00 AM. 

