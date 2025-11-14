By-Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Nagrota, Jubilee Hills; bypoll results of 6 states and UT today

The vacancies list came from a mix of resignations (Budgam, for example, was after Omar Abdullah won another seat), deaths of incumbents, and disqualifications. Counting will start as soon as the ECI declares the results for these different constituencies.

BY-Election Results 2025 LIVE: The 11th of November 2025 witnessed the occurrence of by elections in a total of eight assembly constituencies, among which were two in Jammu and Kashmir Budgam and Nagrota, one in Rajasthan Anta, one in Jharkhand Ghatsila ST, one in Telangana Jubilee Hills, one in Punjab Tarn Taran, one in Mizoram Dampa ST and one in Odisha Nuapada. Andre was the first with an overwhelming lead: the Dampa at 82.3%, the Anta at 80.3%, the Nuapada at 79.4% and the Nagrota at 75.1%. Jubilee Hills was at the bottom with approximately 48.5%. The vacancies list came from a mix of resignations (Budgam, for example, was after Omar Abdullah won another seat), deaths of incumbents, and disqualifications. Counting will start as soon as the ECI declares the results for these different constituencies.