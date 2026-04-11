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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari

🕒 Updated: April 11, 2026 16:08:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on EBFC in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL. Photo X
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL. Photo X

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL, Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC travel to Chennaiyin FC on Saturday for what promises to be a pivotal clash in the Indian Super League 2025–26 season. The fixture is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for CFC vs EBFC live score, CFC vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CFC vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC head into this encounter still searching for consistency. Under Clifford Miranda, the Marina Machans have managed just one win in six matches and currently sit 11th on the table with five points. Despite flashes of attacking quality, their inability to sustain performances has once again hindered their campaign.

With this being their third straight home fixture, Chennaiyin will be desperate to register their first win at home this season. Another setback could dent morale further and impact fan support at the Marina Arena.

In contrast, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal have shown promising form. The Red and Gold Brigade began their season strongly, though dropped points against teams like Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC slowed their early momentum.

However, a commanding 7–0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last outing has reignited their confidence. Currently fifth with 11 points from six matches, East Bengal have a strong opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Mumbai City FC with another positive result.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Team News

Chennaiyin FC have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the match. East Bengal, meanwhile, are expected to be without Kevin Sibille, who remains sidelined due to injury.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between the two sides has been closely contested over the years. In 11 meetings across competitions:

  • East Bengal wins: 3
  • Chennaiyin FC wins: 3
  • Draws: 5

Interestingly, both teams managed to win their respective away fixtures against each other in the previous ISL season, adding another layer of intrigue to this encounter. With Chennaiyin FC eager to break their home duck and East Bengal aiming to build momentum in the title race, this clash could be finely balanced. While form favors the visitors, Chennaiyin’s urgency at home could make this a tightly fought contest.

Live Updates

  • 16:04 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live ISL Score: Team News

    Chennaiyin FC have no injury concerns and will have a full squad available. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are likely to miss Kevin Sibille due to injury.

  • 16:03 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score: EBFC Preview

    On the other hand, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal FC have looked solid overall despite a few slip-ups against Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC. A dominant 7–0 win over Mohammedan SC in their previous match has boosted their momentum. Sitting fifth with 11 points, they now have a chance to cut the gap to leaders Mumbai City FC with another strong performance.

  • 16:01 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates: CFC Preview

    Chennaiyin FC are still struggling to find rhythm this season. Coached by Clifford Miranda, they have secured just one win in six games and sit 11th with five points, with inconsistency continuing to hold them back. Heading into their third consecutive home match, Chennaiyin will be eager to secure their first win at the Marina Arena, as another poor result could further affect team confidence and fan support.

  • 15:46 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal all the way from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai! 

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari

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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari

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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari

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