Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Extend Winning Momentum, Focus On Youssef Ezzejjari

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on EBFC in Chennai.
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL, Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC travel to Chennaiyin FC on Saturday for what promises to be a pivotal clash in the Indian Super League 2025–26 season. The fixture is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for CFC vs EBFC live score, CFC vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CFC vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
Chennaiyin FC have no injury concerns and will have a full squad available. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are likely to miss Kevin Sibille due to injury.
On the other hand, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal FC have looked solid overall despite a few slip-ups against Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC. A dominant 7–0 win over Mohammedan SC in their previous match has boosted their momentum. Sitting fifth with 11 points, they now have a chance to cut the gap to leaders Mumbai City FC with another strong performance.
Chennaiyin FC are still struggling to find rhythm this season. Coached by Clifford Miranda, they have secured just one win in six games and sit 11th with five points, with inconsistency continuing to hold them back. Heading into their third consecutive home match, Chennaiyin will be eager to secure their first win at the Marina Arena, as another poor result could further affect team confidence and fan support.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal all the way from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai!