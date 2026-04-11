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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Eyes On Kevin Sibille

🕒 Updated: April 11, 2026 17:28:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on EBFC in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL. Photo X
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL. Photo X

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL, Live Score and Updates: East Bengal take a 1-0 lead through Edmund Laldrinika early in the game. East Bengal FC have revealed their lineup, highlighted by the return of Kevin Sibille in defense. In a surprising move, they have opted to start without a natural striker, with Youssef Ezzejjari and Anton Sojberg both named on the bench.Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have fielded an attacking lineup, featuring key players like Elsinho, Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Farukh Choudhary, Nogerua, and Irfan Yadwad. Stay tuned for CFC vs EBFC live score, CFC vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CFC vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC head into this encounter still searching for consistency. Under Clifford Miranda, the Marina Machans have managed just one win in six matches and currently sit 11th on the table with five points. Despite flashes of attacking quality, their inability to sustain performances has once again hindered their campaign.

With this being their third straight home fixture, Chennaiyin will be desperate to register their first win at home this season. Another setback could dent morale further and impact fan support at the Marina Arena.

In contrast, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal have shown promising form. The Red and Gold Brigade began their season strongly, though dropped points against teams like Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC slowed their early momentum.

However, a commanding 7–0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last outing has reignited their confidence. Currently fifth with 11 points from six matches, East Bengal have a strong opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Mumbai City FC with another positive result.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Team News

Chennaiyin FC have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the match. East Bengal, meanwhile, are expected to be without Kevin Sibille, who remains sidelined due to injury.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between the two sides has been closely contested over the years. In 11 meetings across competitions:

  • East Bengal wins: 3
  • Chennaiyin FC wins: 3
  • Draws: 5

Interestingly, both teams managed to win their respective away fixtures against each other in the previous ISL season, adding another layer of intrigue to this encounter. With Chennaiyin FC eager to break their home duck and East Bengal aiming to build momentum in the title race, this clash could be finely balanced. While form favors the visitors, Chennaiyin’s urgency at home could make this a tightly fought contest.

Live Updates

  • 17:24 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: CFC 0-1 EBFC After 27 Minutes

    East Bengal defence looks shaky now after Chennai’s recent counter attacks. They are not able to judge the opposition’s run-from-behind and are giving too much space to generate an opening. Need to do better. 

  • 17:22 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: CFC 0-1 EBFC After 24 Minutes

    It looks like that the missed header has fired up Irfan Yadwad! The CFC forward has a crack from distance and EBFC keeper Gill had to dive towards his right to keep the shot out of harm’s way. The home side are now getting more of the ball and have forced the visitors to drop deep and defend. 

  • 17:18 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: CFC 0-1 EBFC After 21 Minutes

    Miguel pulls off a shot after winning the ball in the middle of the park, he had support on his right, but he went for glory himself and CFC keeper Nawaz parries it away for a routine save! The action then quickly shifts into the East Bengal penalty area, where Irfan Yadwad, who was left unmarked, met a juicy ball and his header unfortunately hit the bar! The EB defence went to sleep for a while! 

  • 17:16 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: EBFC 0-1 CFC After 18 Minutes

    Edmund has been pretty consistent so far for the Kolkata Giants this season…

  • 17:12 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live: CFC 0-1 EBFC After 14 Minutes

    This is the kind of start East Bengal wanted early on in the game! Even after taking the lead, the visitors are aware that a 1-goal lead is never safe and so they keep on pushing and put men forward to extend their lead. The home side are clearly on the backfoot now. 

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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Eyes On Kevin Sibille
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Eyes On Kevin Sibille
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Eyes On Kevin Sibille
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Eyes On Kevin Sibille

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