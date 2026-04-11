Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start, Eyes On Kevin Sibille

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on EBFC in Chennai.
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL, Live Score and Updates: East Bengal take a 1-0 lead through Edmund Laldrinika early in the game. East Bengal FC have revealed their lineup, highlighted by the return of Kevin Sibille in defense. In a surprising move, they have opted to start without a natural striker, with Youssef Ezzejjari and Anton Sojberg both named on the bench.Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have fielded an attacking lineup, featuring key players like Elsinho, Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Farukh Choudhary, Nogerua, and Irfan Yadwad. Stay tuned for CFC vs EBFC live score, CFC vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CFC vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
East Bengal defence looks shaky now after Chennai’s recent counter attacks. They are not able to judge the opposition’s run-from-behind and are giving too much space to generate an opening. Need to do better.
It looks like that the missed header has fired up Irfan Yadwad! The CFC forward has a crack from distance and EBFC keeper Gill had to dive towards his right to keep the shot out of harm’s way. The home side are now getting more of the ball and have forced the visitors to drop deep and defend.
Miguel pulls off a shot after winning the ball in the middle of the park, he had support on his right, but he went for glory himself and CFC keeper Nawaz parries it away for a routine save! The action then quickly shifts into the East Bengal penalty area, where Irfan Yadwad, who was left unmarked, met a juicy ball and his header unfortunately hit the bar! The EB defence went to sleep for a while!
Edmund has been pretty consistent so far for the Kolkata Giants this season…
7′ GOAL
Edmund stays onside and dispatches a line-breaking pass from Saul Crespo into the bottom corner to draw first blood in the game.
Watch #CFCEBFC LIVE on @FanCode: https://t.co/xUrDMH3JPU. 💻#ISL12 pic.twitter.com/jxVIMI72yg
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 11, 2026
This is the kind of start East Bengal wanted early on in the game! Even after taking the lead, the visitors are aware that a 1-goal lead is never safe and so they keep on pushing and put men forward to extend their lead. The home side are clearly on the backfoot now.