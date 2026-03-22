Chennaiyin vs Goa Live Score ISL: CFC 0-0 FCG | Marina Machanas-Gaurs Eye Bright Start

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on The Gaurs in Chennai. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X/@IndSuperLeague

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL Live Score and Updates: Chennaiyin FC will host the Gaurs in a high-stakes clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Coming into the clash, the hosts registered their first win of the season over Kerala Blasters. FC Goa, on the other hand, are one of the only two teams to have been undefeated in this season. However, their form leading up to this clash has not been up to the mark, with the previous two games ending in draws.

Stay tuned for Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster clash here on NewsX.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC have won only a solitary clash out of their four games this season. The Marina Machans started their season with a loss against Mumbai City FC. They suffered yet another defeat in the following game at the hands of Mohun Bagan. However, they bounced back strongly after two defeats as they drew with Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Away from home, the Marina Machans won against Kerala Blasters in their previous game.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa have already played five games this season in the Indian Super League. The Gaurs with a 1-1 draw against Inter Kashi at home. They then got their season running strongly, registering two wins in a row. They kept clean sheets against Mohammedan SC and Sporting Delhi in 2-0 and 1-0 wins, respectively. They kept a clean sheet against East Bengal as well, but could not break the deadlock themselves, resulting in a goalless draw. In their previous game, the Gaurs were put on the back foot initially by Punjab FC, who took the lead in the 27th minute. However, after being reduced to 10 men in the 48th minute, they could not hold their lead as FC Goa managed to score in the 53rd minute to escape with a draw.

Chennaiyin vs Goa: Head To Head

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have clashed against each other in 26 games. The Gaurs hold a lead against the Marina Machans when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. The Madgaon-based club has managed to be on the winning side on 15 occasions while losing against Chennaiyin only nine times. With only two games between these sides ending in a draw, fans could expect a result when the two teams take the field in Chennai.