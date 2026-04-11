CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Break Losing Streak, Defeat DC By 23 Runs!

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2026: Catch CSK vs DC Live Score, CSK vs DC live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of CSK vs DC on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 Live Score: The CSK bowlers carried the momentum from how the team finished in the first innings. Jamie Overton was the pick among the bowlers. The English pacer on a batter-friendly track picked up four wickets while giving only 18 runs in his four overs, registering the best bowling figures of the season. For Delhi Capitals, Tristan Stubbs with 60 top-scored with the bat in hand. Stay tuned for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CSK vs DC IPL encounter here on NewsX.
Earlier, Sanju Samson (115*) finally struck some form for Chennai Super Kings. The wicketkeeper batter smashed the first century of the season. He reached the milestone in only 52 balls. Ayush Mhatre (59), too, took on the charge quickly and struck crucial boundaries. Mhatre shared a 113-run stand with Samson before he was asked to retire out by the CSK management. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad (15 off 18) struggled once again before being dismissed by Axar Patel. The hosts scored 212 runs with DC fielders having a poor day at Chidambaram Stadium.
Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK will host DC as they aim to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, who lost their first game of the season in their previous encounter, would want to make sure that they do not let it become a streak. Axar Patel’s men would know that they have a strong chance of registering a win against a struggling CSK side. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have failed to create any sort of dominance at home.
Chennai Super Kings have started on the worst note possible. The five-time champions, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have lost each of their first three games. In their three losses, what has stung the CSK management and the fans as well is that there are not many positives to look at. The batters failed in the first and third games. However, the bowlers have been a constant point of concern for the skippers. The lack of wickets in the power play has meant that there hasn’t been much pressure created on the opposition batters.
Delhi Capitals started their season strongly with a couple of wins. The Axar Patel-led side came short in their previous encounter by a single run against the Gujarat Titans. However, they have happy memories of playing CSK at Chidambaram Stadium. The Capitals won here last year with KL Rahul being named the player of the match. They are placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table and a win today will take them to the third place.
Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Anshul Kamboj came to bowl the final over. The right-arm pacer picked up a wicket on his first ball of the over dismissing Kuldeep Yadav. He picked up Lungi Ngidi’s wicket on the final ball of the innings as well. Chennai Super Kings in the end brought a stop to their losing streak winning the clash against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs.
Jamie Overton capped off an incredible bowling performance with yet another crucial wicket. The English pacer dismissed Tristan Stubbs on the third ball of the 19th over. Overton finished with bowling figures of 4-0-18-4.
Tristan Stubbs struck a couple of useful boundaries in the 18th over. With Jamie Overton experiencing some side strain, Stubbs would look to score 32 runs in 12 balls to win the clash.
Amidst the fall of wickets, Tristan Stubbs has scored yet another half-century for Delhi Capitals. The South African batter is keeping DC in the battle as the last recognized batter. With 42 runs needed in 18 balls, Stubbs would know that there is still a chance to win the clash. He hit a six and a four in the 17th over from Gurjapneet Singh.
Once again it is Jamie Overton who has picked up yet another DC batter. The English batter dismissed debutant Auqib Nabi. Overton has bowled economically while picking up wickets consistently. He has given only 15 runs so far in his three overs.