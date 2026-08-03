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Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8

🕒 Updated: August 3, 2026 07:00:11 IST
✍️ Written by: Nakshab Khan

Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Check Madhya Pradesh By-Election Counting Winning Candidate, BJP vs Congress | Know Who Is Leading and Who Is Trailing

Check Datia Assembly Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates here. (Source:AI)
Check Datia Assembly Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates here. (Source:AI)

The counting of votes for the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh has finally commenced today, August 3. The political parties, candidates, and voters are eagerly waiting for every round of vote counting to know about their winner is in this crucial by-election.

The by-election took place on July 30 with a 71.44% voter turnout. The Datia seat had seen a multi-cornered battle; therefore, its result is one of the most awaited political events of the state today.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting process of votes has started at 8:00 AM. The officials have started with counting postal ballot papers, and then EVM results will be counted. Trends may come out during the morning session, but the actual result will be announced in the latter part of the day.

Live Updates

  • 06:57 (IST) 03 Aug 2026

    Datia Bypoll Result LIVE: What to Watch During Counting?

    The lead is bound to switch a couple of times before the actual trend begins to take shape as the counting continues. The analysts are closely following the margin of votes, voting trend round-wise, and the trends of voter turnout to find out whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to keep the seat or whether it is snatched by the Congress or some other party with an unexpected victory.

Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8

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Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8

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Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8
Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8
Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8
Datia Bypoll Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8

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