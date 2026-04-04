DC vs MI IPL 2026 Today Match Updates HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 Wickets

DC vs MI IPL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals have defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets to clinch their second win on the trot in the competition.

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

DC vs MI IPL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first. After being put into bat, Mumbai Indians were off to a brisk start before Mukesh Kumar struck twice in the same over to send Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma back in the hut. The Delhi bowlers continued the good work and kept picking wickets regularly. MI managed to put 162/6 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals had a dismal start to the chase as they lost early wickets but first Pathum Nissanka and then Sameer Rizvi kept them in the hunt and the hosts eventually went over the line by 6 wickets.

In an important update, Suryakumar Yadav came out for the toss as Hardik Pandya missed this clash against Delhi Capitals. The reason is unknown. Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both the sides have come into the game on the back of a win in their previous respective fixtures and would look to continue momentum in the capital city. The Capitals are presently sitting at number four in the points table while MI are following them at five. DC have a better NRR.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar