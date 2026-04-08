LIVE | DC vs GT, IPL 2026 Live Score Today 14th Match: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl; Shubman Gill Returns

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score IPL 2026: Catch DC vs GT Live Score, DC vs GT live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of DC vs GT on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026, 14th Match Live Score and Updates. Image Credit X/@GujaratTitans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026, 14th Match Live Score: Shubman Gill (70) was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over. The South African pacer was the pick among the bowlers, giving away only 24 runs in his four overs. Washington Sundar batting at a strike rate of more than 160 holds the key for GT in the last two overs. Stay tuned for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live score, DC vs GT key moments, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard, IPL match score and real-time coverage from this blockbuster DC vs GT IPL encounter here on NewsX.

DC vs GT Toss Update: Delhi Capitals won the toss at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Skipper Axar Patel opted to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill returned to the GT playing XI and will lead the visitors as they search for their first win of the season.

The weather in the national capital will remain under the spotlight as the two teams with contrasting starts to their campaign meet. The hosts for the night, DC, have emerged victorious in both of their fixtures so far in the season. Sameer Rizvi, who was named the player of the match in both games, has impressed the fans and the Capitals management. Meanwhile, GT have had a poor start to their campaign, losing both their games.

Delhi Capitals Preview

The Delhi Capitals could not have asked for a better start to their IPL 2026 season. The Axar Patel-led unit, despite some players not firing, has managed to win both of their games so far in the season. While key players like KL Rahul and Nitish Rana have struggled with the bat in hand, Sameer Rizvi’s incredible run of form has managed to paper over the cracks. The 22-year-old batter has scored 160 runs in two games, winning the POTM award on both occasions. His strike rate of 163.26 in the two clashes has meant that he has been putting the bowlers under pressure. He ranks second on the list for most runs scored in the season behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has played an extra game.

Meanwhile, Natarajan and Lungi Ngidi have been the standout performers with the ball in hand. The two pacers have picked up four wickets each in the two games. Their economy of less than eight runs per over stands out as a prominent reason for DC’s dominance so far.

Gujarat Titans Preview

Gujarat Titans’ start to the IPL 2026 season has been pretty poor to say the least. The champions from 2022 have failed to win their first two games of the season. They lost to a well-rounded Punjab Kings in their opening game. In their second clash, GT was put on the back foot before the game against the Rajasthan Royals began. Their skipper, Shubman Gill, suffering from a spasm, had been sidelined from the clash. Rashid Khan led in Gill’s absence as GT lost in the final over at home. However, Gill returns to the playing XI as confirmed by his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan. The two openers will have happy memories of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, having shared a 205-run opening stand in a winning effort last season.

Delhi Capitals Squad

Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu