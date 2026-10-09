Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Tamil Nadu By-Poll Latest News, TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

Dharapuram By-Poll Counting Begins At 8 AM, TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

Tamil Nadu result live update: The counting for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu will start today at 8 am after polling recorded a turnout of 78.53% till 5 pm. A total of 22 candidates are contesting the by-election, with the final result expected to determine who wins the seat.

Dharapuram Counting Time

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Dharapuram Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

TVK has fielded P Sathyabama, while the DMK has nominated S Suganya and the AIADMK has fielded K Bhanumathi. Other candidates in the fray include P Lakshmanan of the CPI and M Karthika of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The Dharapuram contest is being closely watched as voters choose among candidates from the major political parties in Tamil Nadu. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the first trends and the final winner.