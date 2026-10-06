Dharapuram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Tamil Nadu By-Poll Latest News, TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK Candidates List

Dharapuram By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update. (Photo: Canva)

The voting for the Dharapuram by-Election in the state of Tamil Nadu will take place today, October 6, from 7 am to 6 pm. The main race is between the candidates TVK’s P Sathyabama, DMK’s S Suganya and AIADMK’s K Bhanumathi, and the other candidates include P Lakshmanan of CPI and M Karthika of NTK. The total number of candidates contesting the by-poll is 22 and counting is scheduled to be held on October 9, 2026.