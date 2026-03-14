East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Eye Comeback against The Blasters

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on KBFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC is taking on the Kerala Blasters at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. The visitors have had an atrocious start to their campaign, having lost all four of their games. Meanwhile, East Bengal started their season with two wins and, since then, have lost one game and drawn the other. A win here would take the hosts to third place, overtaking Goa and Mumbai City FC, who will be playing later in the night. Stay tuned for EBFC vs KBFC live score, EBFC vs KBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs KBFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal are coming into this game with a loss and a draw in their last two games. Having started their ISL 2025/26 campaign strongly, the Red and Gold Brigade faltered in the last two games. They kept a clean sheet against NorthEast United in their 3-0 victory in the season opener. Youssef Ezzejjari scored a brace and continued his fine form with another two goals against Sporting Delhi in a 4-1 win for his team. Meanwhile, joint table-toppers, Jamshedpur FC snatched a 2-1 victory with a 87th minute goal from Rei Tachikawa. Against the third-placed Goa FC, the Red and Gold Brigade Army could not break the deadlock as the match remained goalless.

They would want Youssef Ezzejjari to put on his goal-scoring shoes again as they search for a victory against the 13th-placed Kerala Blasters to get their season back on track.

Kerala Blasters Preview

Kerala Blasters have had a poor start to say the least about their campaign. Having lost all four of their games so far, KBFC are off the bottom spot of the points table due to a slightly better goal difference than Mohammedan SC. Having played among some of the top teams this season, the Blasters have scored only a solitary goal in their four games. They lost to table-toppers Mohun Bagan in their opening clash of the season. Mumbai City defeated them 1-0 before a loss against Inter Kashi, where they scored their only goal in a 2-1 defeat. In their last game against Chennaiyin FC, KBFC lost 1-0 as their season went from bad to worse.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Head To Head

Despite their recent form, Kerala Blasters can take a look at their head-to-head record against East Bengal and take out some positives before their clash. In the last 10 games between the two teams, KBFC has won four times while East Bengal has won thrice. Three of the games have resulted in a draw.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Match Details

Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST, Saturday, March 14, 2026