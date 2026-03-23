East Bengal vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL: EBFC 3-0 MSC | Youssef Ezzejjari, Anwar Ali, Saul On Target; Red and Gold Brigade Lead In Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohammedan, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on MSC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

East Bengal vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL. Photo X

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC lead 3-0 at half-time against Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Anwar Ali opened the scoring, before Youssef Ezzejjari and Saul Crespo converted penalties to give the Red and Gold Brigade a comfortable cushion. Despite missing Kevin Sibille, East Bengal’s defence has stayed solid, while Mohammedan SC have struggled to make an impact and now face an uphill battle in the second half. Stay tuned for EBFC vs MSC live score, EBFC vs MSC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs MSC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal FC Preview

The Red and Gold Brigade will be eager to bounce back after a mixed run of results. They began their campaign strongly, showing sharpness and cohesion in wins against teams like SC Delhi and NorthEast United FC. However, recent matches have exposed inconsistencies, particularly in maintaining possession and defensive stability.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon finds himself under pressure after facing criticism from fans, making this clash a significant test of both his tactical acumen and the team’s character. Following draws against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa, East Bengal will aim to regain momentum. Key players such as Youssef Ezzejari, Miguel Figueira, and Edmund Lalrindika are expected to play pivotal roles, while the return of defender Kevin Sibille from injury could bolster their backline. With home support behind them, East Bengal will look to rediscover their attacking rhythm and secure all three points.

Mohammedan SC Preview

For Mohammedan SC, the season has been a struggle so far. Under head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, the Black Panthers are yet to register a win and are battling near the bottom of the table. Their campaign has been hampered by a lack of experience, as they have largely relied on an all-Indian squad following financial constraints and challenges carried over from the previous season.

Defensively, Mohammedan SC have faced major issues, conceding 10 goals in their last four matches. In a high-stakes derby, they will need to tighten their defence and focus on scoring first to gain control of the game. With relegation looming under the new format, every point is crucial, making this fixture a must-deliver situation for the Black Panthers.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, East Bengal have dominated this rivalry. In 17 league meetings, East Bengal have secured 12 victories, while Mohammedan SC have managed just one win, with four matches ending in draws. As the two sides prepare to renew their rivalry, past records may favor East Bengal, but current form and pressure could make this contest far more unpredictable.