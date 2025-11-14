ECI Bihar Election 2025 Results Live: Election Commission Updates Show NDA Leading Mahagathbandhan Falling Behind
ECI Bihar Election 2025 Results Live: Voting for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has officially begun for the 243 constituencies, which is held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun releasing real-time updates for the Bihar Election 2025 results, with early trends offering a clear picture of the emerging political landscape. As counting progresses across all constituencies, the race between NDA and Mahagathbandhan remains intense, with leads shifting rapidly as votes are tallied. Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13% the highest since 1951, as per ECI data.
Bihar Assembly Election Exit Polls have largely predicted an NDA win, leaving Mahagathbandhan, RJD, and JD(U) behind.
ECI Bihar Election 2025 Results Live: As per ECI, BJP’s Satish Kumar is leading with a margin of 12,230 votes, meanwhile, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is trailing with 10,957.
As per ECI, BJP’s chhoti kumar is leading from chapra vidhan sabha with a margin of 3301, RJD’S Kesari lal yadav is trailling behind.
ECI Bihar Election 2025 Results Live: As per ECI early trends, NDA is crossing the majority mark, leading on 140 seats with JD(U) at 62, BJP at 59, LJP(RV) at 15, and HAMS at 4. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 46 seats, with RJD at 34, Congress at 10, and CPI(ML)L at 2.
According to ECI, BJP is now leading in 33 seats, including Purnia, Muzaffarpur, Digha, Bankhipur, Gopalganj, Darbhanga, Katihar, and others. JD(U) is leading in 24 seats, including Supaul, Nalanda, Belaganj, Phulwari, and others.
According to ECI, RJD’s Rit Lal Roy, who is contesting from jail for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is leading in the Danapur constituency by 7,936 votes.