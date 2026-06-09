Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared, NEET UG Controversy 2026,

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Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, releases MHT CET 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) group.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.