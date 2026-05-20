Education News Live Updates: Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026 Today at chseodisha.nic.in, TN SSLC Result Declared, MHT CET Answer Key Released; Check Latest Result Links, Admit Cards and Exam Updates

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Keep yourself updated about the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit card information, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all the updates about university admissions in India. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN SSLC Result 2026 on May 20, 2026, at 9.30 am. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is set to release the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, 2023, at 12:30 pm. A report of all streams for arts, science and commerce will be released through a press conference. The MH CET answer key has been released on its official website.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations.

The NEET UG 2026 exam is set to be conducted on June 2, 2026. Following paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous year question papers, all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.