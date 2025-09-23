ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
The ceremony of the National Film Awards for the seventy-first year will be the exposition of merit, accentuating the best of Indian cinema, and is to be held on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the awards ceremony as the award bestower and hence gives the event a highly significant flavor. The dates for the films that earned awards would fall under 2023.
Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious mythological epic, ‘Kannappa,’ is now scheduled for its digital release. Following a theatrical stint, the eagerly awaited Telugu movie is finally reaching a larger audience with its Prime Video streaming release. The film, which is drawn from a mythical story of love, will be launched for online streaming not only in its native Telugu language but also in a Hindi-dubbed version, making it accessible to a massive new segment of audiences nationwide.
Bollywood’s most loved power couple, Katrina Kaif along with Vicky Kaushal, has now confirmed the news that she is expecting their first child. Months of conjecture and speculation by the public got put to rest when both shared the news on their common Instagram account. The fabulous declaration has such a sweet flavor and a wonderful picture that fans and admirers have been taken into a whirlwind of happiness to congratulate and be excited even more. This much anticipated “good news” signifies the start of a completely new exciting chapter of life for the couple who lived secretly with their...