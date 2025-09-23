LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Live

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

🕒 Updated: September 23, 2025 13:16:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

71st National Film Awards 2025: Winners, Ceremony Highlights & Live Streaming Details (Pc: Instagram/X)
71st National Film Awards 2025: Winners, Ceremony Highlights & Live Streaming Details (Pc: Instagram/X)

The ceremony of the National Film Awards for the seventy-first year will be the exposition of merit, accentuating the best of Indian cinema, and is to be held on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the awards ceremony as the award bestower and hence gives the event a highly significant flavor. The dates for the films that earned awards would fall under 2023.

Live Updates

  • 13:15 (IST) 23 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kannappa OTT Release Date Out: Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu Action Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Hindi

    Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious mythological epic, ‘Kannappa,’ is now scheduled for its digital release. Following a theatrical stint, the eagerly awaited Telugu movie is finally reaching a larger audience with its Prime Video streaming release. The film, which is drawn from a mythical story of love, will be launched for online streaming not only in its native Telugu language but also in a Hindi-dubbed version, making it accessible to a massive new segment of audiences nationwide.

  • 13:14 (IST) 23 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumors

    Bollywood’s most loved power couple, Katrina Kaif along with Vicky Kaushal, has now confirmed the news that she is expecting their first child. Months of conjecture and speculation by the public got put to rest when both shared the news on their common Instagram account. The fabulous declaration has such a sweet flavor and a wonderful picture that fans and admirers have been taken into a whirlwind of happiness to congratulate and be excited even more. This much anticipated “good news” signifies the start of a completely new exciting chapter of life for the couple who lived secretly with their...

    Read Full Story
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

QUICK LINKS