ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

The ceremony of the National Film Awards for the seventy-first year will be the exposition of merit, accentuating the best of Indian cinema, and is to be held on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the awards ceremony as the award bestower and hence gives the event a highly significant flavor. The dates for the films that earned awards would fall under 2023.