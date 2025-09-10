LIVE TV
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’

🕒 Updated: September 10, 2025 12:29:31 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites even hit theatres, the folks behind it were hyping it up as the grand finale, the ninth and final chapter in the whole Conjuring Universe. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back, obviously, because who else could it be? The marketing? Oh, they really leaned in: “This is the case that finished Ed and Lorraine Warren. The one that made them call it quits.”

Live Updates

  • 12:29 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kajol Slapped Her Male Co-Star In Debut Film, Recalls ‘It Was Just Not Working’, Who Was THIS Actor?

    Kajol might come off as this total powerhouse on screen, but her start in Bollywood? Not exactly the stuff of legends. Picture this: she’s just 16, green as they come, shooting Bekhudi, her very first movie.

  • 12:27 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: The Bengal Files Box Office Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Takes A Nosedive, Manages To Collect Only Rs 9.36 crore

    The Bengal Files is a new film that has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and it is performing gradually but steadily in the box office. The film suffered a major downturn on its first Monday after a weekend with a small rise in collections. It however, gained a little ground on its fifth day, Tuesday, which gave a faint hope to its theatrical performance.

  • 12:27 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Ruling Netflix Charts Despite Massive 43% Viewership Drop From Part 1

    The second part of the second season of the show “Wednesday” has reached the first place in the Netflix rankings in spite of the large decline in the number of its viewers, which confirms the lasting success of the show. The four episodes of the season that were published on September 3 earned the show 28.2 million views in the five days after the release on the platform.

  • 11:32 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Dua Lipa Manages To Get Apple iPhone 17 Pro Orange Before The World Does, Fans In Shock Ask, ‘How Did She Get It Already?’

    Orange apples? Yes, you heard that right. Apple just dropped their new iPhone 17 lineup, and the Pro model comes in this wild “cosmic orange” shade. People are already losing their minds over it. 

  • 11:31 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Selena Gomez Reveals One Thing She Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About After Dealing With It For Years, Know Here!

    Selena Gomez has honestly been through the wringer with people picking her apart over her weight. The singer has been pretty open about how all the body-shaming over the years really messed with her head. We’re talking years of feeling insecure and struggling internally. 

