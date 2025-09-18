ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Live

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

🕒 Updated: September 18, 2025 10:42:57 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Amaal Mallik’s emotional Bigg Boss 19 revelation about his mother’s suffering leaves fans deeply moved (Pc: X)
Amaal Mallik’s emotional Bigg Boss 19 revelation about his mother’s suffering leaves fans deeply moved (Pc: X)

In a heart-to-heart talk on the Bigg Boss 19 show, musician Amaal Mallik shared with the contestants the struggles of his mother, Jyothi Malik. At a heart-to-heart talk with one of his fellow housemates, Amaal explained that his mother was abused and forced to do more than she was able to by her in-laws when she was carrying him. He remembered that she was staying in a joint family and was facing constant pressure. The composer narrated in pain how his mother had at one time, in her frustrations and anger, knocked her hand upon a cupboard.

Live Updates

  • 10:41 (IST) 18 Sep 2025

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

QUICK LINKS