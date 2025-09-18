ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Amaal Mallik’s emotional Bigg Boss 19 revelation about his mother’s suffering leaves fans deeply moved (Pc: X)

In a heart-to-heart talk on the Bigg Boss 19 show, musician Amaal Mallik shared with the contestants the struggles of his mother, Jyothi Malik. At a heart-to-heart talk with one of his fellow housemates, Amaal explained that his mother was abused and forced to do more than she was able to by her in-laws when she was carrying him. He remembered that she was staying in a joint family and was facing constant pressure. The composer narrated in pain how his mother had at one time, in her frustrations and anger, knocked her hand upon a cupboard.