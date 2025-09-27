LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Live

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

🕒 Updated: September 27, 2025 10:20:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Farrhana Bhatt stuns housemates, wins captaincy, sparks rebellion & drama in Bigg Boss 19 Ep 34 (Pc: JioHotstar/X)
Farrhana Bhatt stuns housemates, wins captaincy, sparks rebellion & drama in Bigg Boss 19 Ep 34 (Pc: JioHotstar/X)

The Bigg Boss 19 house experienced yet another shift in power dynamics when Farrhana Bhatt successfully challenged Gaurav Khanna to captain the new house in Episode 34, dethroning Abhishek Bajaj. The captaincy task required housemates to vote for their favorite, and Farrhana won the captaincy

Live Updates

  • 10:05 (IST) 27 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Gullak Fans Shocked: Mishra Family’s Eldest Son Annu Replaced, Guess Who Steps Into This Iconic Role?

    The Mishra family, the beloved family from the acclaimed Gullak series, is set to undergo the biggest upheaval in the show yet with Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the star who brought to life the innovative eldest son of the Mishras, Anand ‘Annu’ Mishra, for four seasons, soon reported to be exiting the show.

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

QUICK LINKS