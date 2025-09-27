ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
The Bigg Boss 19 house experienced yet another shift in power dynamics when Farrhana Bhatt successfully challenged Gaurav Khanna to captain the new house in Episode 34, dethroning Abhishek Bajaj. The captaincy task required housemates to vote for their favorite, and Farrhana won the captaincy
The Mishra family, the beloved family from the acclaimed Gullak series, is set to undergo the biggest upheaval in the show yet with Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the star who brought to life the innovative eldest son of the Mishras, Anand ‘Annu’ Mishra, for four seasons, soon reported to be exiting the show.