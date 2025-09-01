ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES : Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Top Highlights: Salman Khan Drops Eviction Twist, Tanya-Ashnoor Clash Heats Up Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar show Bigg Boss 19 was a turbulent one that shook the house dynamics and left the contestants in the hot seat. The episode with Salman Khan as its host was based on the theme of Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, where the contestants were supposed to be answerable about their conduct during the week.

Salman stirs Bigg Boss 19 with eviction twist and fiery Tanya-Ashnoor clash (Pc: JioHotstar)

One of the most notable moments of the episode was the constant conflict between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal. This type of competition that started with a remark on the age of Ashnoor grew into a more serious fight in the “Verdict Room” exercise. In this assignment, the participants were required to determine who had a greater superiority complex.