ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES : Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Top Highlights: Salman Khan Drops Eviction Twist, Tanya-Ashnoor Clash Heats Up Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar show Bigg Boss 19 was a turbulent one that shook the house dynamics and left the contestants in the hot seat. The episode with Salman Khan as its host was based on the theme of Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, where the contestants were supposed to be answerable about their conduct during the week.
One of the most notable moments of the episode was the constant conflict between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal. This type of competition that started with a remark on the age of Ashnoor grew into a more serious fight in the “Verdict Room” exercise. In this assignment, the participants were required to determine who had a greater superiority complex.
In a lovely throwback that sent Bollywood buffs spiraling down nostalgia, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, erstwhile titans of the 90s and noughties, recently reunited for a lovely retro celebration of a National Award victory.
With all eyes on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway found herself stepping up to keep order while filming in New York’s Central Park.
The first week of September 2025 is upon us and with it an ingenious new crop of content that will be hitting the big screen and your preferred streaming services. Whether it is a dramatic thriller or a touching comedy, everyone will find something to see.
Bollywood’s always made headlines with couples and gossip, but now a new name, Tony Beig, has surfaced. Tony’s an entrepreneur settled in Los Angeles. While Nargis has tucked personal life into her cozy shell, she is now creating too much curiosity with her sighting along with Tony in public and thus, Tony remains an obsession of public interest.
The legendary musician whose son and famous singer is Navraj Hans, has entered a new stage of his life happily. This is a dream, a long dream to him and his wife; a profound voyage that has finally paid off with a beautiful baby girl. The guys are married and over the years have been talking about having a family and this birth is the fulfilment of their much-longed dream. The joy of Navraj is visible as he announced the news to his fans and well-wishers, and he stressed that they have long waited to have children.
