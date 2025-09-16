ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided
The 23rd day of Bigg Boss house was a storm of emotions and albeit of confrontations, both heated and of blossoming relationships. The conflict between housemates was still smoldering, and new relationships started to form. Tanya Mittal, who was also not very vulnerable, apologized to Neelam over her past actions and this gave an indication that the two might be experiencing a change in their bad relationship. In the meantime, the housemates, who are always up to the drama and fun, resolved to play matchmakers to Pranit and Farrhana as they noticed their getting closer and closer and exchanging jokes on one another.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya allegedly lost his love with Jasmin Walia and has taken up a new love with model Mahieka Sharma. Social media users feel that his personal life is back in question again, months after his divorce to Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a break-up with Jasmin, there were rumours of his being in the dark spotlight.
The highly anticipated trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released in a big event at Mumbai on Monday, September 15. On the debate on why the entourage of actors is increasing, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan told reporters at the premiere that it cannot be the fault of the actors per se but also the producers had to act like family.
Having separately divorced actress Natasa Stankovic with much talk and briefly involved with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, cricketer Hardik Pandya is once more in the limelight this time around, with an unproven rumour of a relationship with actress-model Maheika Sharma.
The actress Tanushree Dutta of Bollywood has taken the centre stage with her stern refusal to take part in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. According to the latest interview by Dutta, she has been offered the show by its makers for over 11 years, and this year, it was 2500 crores. The former Miss India Universe has been adamant with her decision despite the lucrative amount giving her reasons as her principles and her personal values as something that is not negotiable.