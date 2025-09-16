ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

Amaal-Kunickaa clash heats Bigg Boss 19 as friendships strain and romances spark (Pc: JioHotstar)

The 23rd day of Bigg Boss house was a storm of emotions and albeit of confrontations, both heated and of blossoming relationships. The conflict between housemates was still smoldering, and new relationships started to form. Tanya Mittal, who was also not very vulnerable, apologized to Neelam over her past actions and this gave an indication that the two might be experiencing a change in their bad relationship. In the meantime, the housemates, who are always up to the drama and fun, resolved to play matchmakers to Pranit and Farrhana as they noticed their getting closer and closer and exchanging jokes on one another.