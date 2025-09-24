ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

Bigg Boss introduced the much-awaited nominations task dividing the house into two rival gangs: Team Pranit: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, Neelam and Team Shehbaz: Zeishan, Tanya, Kunickaa, Farhana Amaal, Shehbaz, Baseer.

Soon the twist came out Nehal has to give the final decision. While both teams gave their best in entertaining performances filled with drama, taunts, and tear-jerking actions. The task left the audience with a clear sense of “strong” versus “weak” being created in the house as an added strategy for the week ahead. After fun-filled and intense commentary from either team, Team Pranit nominees-Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, Neelam was up for nomination in week five.