ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Twist: Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand Face Eviction Heat

The second week in the Bigg Boss 19 house has uprooted the game and the dynamics have completely changed. Following the nomination process, which is quite hard, there are five competitors who are left on the hot seat.
The list of nominated housemates also includes popular music composer Amaal Mallik, social media celebrity Awez Darbar and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand. Along with them in the hazardous area are two influencers, Tanya Mittal and Mridul Tiwari.
Miley Cyrus, who has never feared her former lover, has now ignited a discussion with an honest confession that many of her followers feel is her taking a subtle dig at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Recently in an interview, the pop superstar has shared her mother’s wish for her to be reunited with a former love.
The first episode of season two has finally arrived on Netflix on the 3rd of September 2025. After all the excitement and suspense of the first half had the fans biting their nails, the final four episodes ought to uphold those mysteries and dark themes initially introduced early in the Season.
Read More: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Here’s How To Enjoy Jenna Ortega’s Show, Check Release Time, Episode Count, Cast Details
The day 10 in the Bigg Boss 19 house was action-packed, with tears and fresh conflicts raining on the day. The nomination came into the spotlight, putting a few contestants through emotional upheavals.
Read More: Bigg Boss 19 Day 10 Highlights: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar And Others Face Nomination Heat
Fresh off a $24 million civil lawsuit, Cardi B is making it clear she won’t tolerate disrespect from anyone. As she left the courthouse in Alhambra, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the 32-year-old rapper didn’t hesitate to defend herself.
Read More: Caught On Cam: Cardi B Angrily Throws A Pen At A Man Questioning If Her Ex-Husband Made Her Pregnant Again
Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has been getting solid feedback except for one line of dialogue that’s sparked outrage.
Read More: Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded