Entertainment News Today (30-09-2025) LIVE Update: Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

The Bigg Boss house saw utter chaos as one gigantic shouting match erupted between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha, wherein Pranit insulted Shehbaz with the term “Paltu Kutta”for not doing his duty while Farrhana Bhatt was the not-so-popular captain. From there, things started getting even uglier, with the personal jabs coming in as Shehbaz and Farrhana dished it out to Pranit, jeering at him for his profession as a stand-up comic.
In her recent YouTube vlog, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, finally broke her silence on the rumors surrounding her husband’s presumed affair with a younger Marathi actress and launched her own fiery and frank onslaught. Crediting the incessant gossip with some measure of her distraught, Sunita dismissed the infidelity claims while also shedding some light on her own unusual marriage and their tumultuous coexistence.
John Mayer, the guitar virtuoso and seven-time Grammy Award winner, is finally set to come to India to perform one single night in the heavily awaited concert in Mumbai. The acoustic-rock and blues guru take pleasure in fusing genres and improvising during his concerts and is making his way for the first time since 22nd January 2026. The historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse will host this special occasion, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. This concert actually takes place after many years of having that desire unfulfilled for the fans scattered all over India.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf and has cleared the boards for a Dussehra release with a U/A certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The clearance, however, has been granted after introducing considerable edits, primarily relating to the chopping down of intimate scenes in the film.
The thrilling wait comes to an end, dear readers! Netflix has, at long last, officially confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will drop in 2026, only on the streaming platform. The next chapter of the lavish Regency saga turns its attention to the artistic second son, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who finally steps into the limelight for his own grand romance. This season promises a light yet emotionally tangled ‘Cinderella’ story far from the Polin narrative of the last season, adapting Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman.
Buzz is again alive in Springfield! After almost two decades of rumors and fan expectations, 20th Century Studios has officially announced that a sequel to 2007’s blockbuster The Simpsons Movie will be released in theaters on July 23, 2027. This ends up bringing America’s favorite yellow family to the big screen almost two decades after their first-ever film outing.