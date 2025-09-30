Entertainment News Today (30-09-2025) LIVE Update: Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Slams Shehbaz Badesha As ‘Paltu Kutta’; Amaal Malik-Tanya Mittal Rumors Spark While Nehal Chudasama Calls Baseer Ali ‘Chor’

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Pranit vs Shehbaz, Halwa Drama, Amaal-Tanya Rift & Captaincy Rebellion (Pc: X/JIOHOTSTAR)

The Bigg Boss house saw utter chaos as one gigantic shouting match erupted between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha, wherein Pranit insulted Shehbaz with the term “Paltu Kutta”for not doing his duty while Farrhana Bhatt was the not-so-popular captain. From there, things started getting even uglier, with the personal jabs coming in as Shehbaz and Farrhana dished it out to Pranit, jeering at him for his profession as a stand-up comic.