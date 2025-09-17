ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

Abhishek Bajaj’s shocking eviction leaves Bigg Boss 19 fans stunned after a fiery clash with Shehbaz Badesha! (Pc: JioHotstar)

The Bigg Boss house has turned out to be the epicenter of high-voltage drama with reports abounding that there is a big conflict between the contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha that resulted in the prompt eviction of Bajaj. The accused altercation that narrowly escaped physical contact is rocking the fan base. It started out as a relatively small issue concerning kitchen tasks in which Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand were engaged, but it soon got out of control as Abhishek said something about respect.