ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Live

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

🕒 Updated: September 17, 2025 10:37:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

Abhishek Bajaj’s shocking eviction leaves Bigg Boss 19 fans stunned after a fiery clash with Shehbaz Badesha! (Pc: JioHotstar)
Abhishek Bajaj’s shocking eviction leaves Bigg Boss 19 fans stunned after a fiery clash with Shehbaz Badesha! (Pc: JioHotstar)

The Bigg Boss house has turned out to be the epicenter of high-voltage drama with reports abounding that there is a big conflict between the contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha that resulted in the prompt eviction of Bajaj. The accused altercation that narrowly escaped physical contact is rocking the fan base. It started out as a relatively small issue concerning kitchen tasks in which Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand were engaged, but it soon got out of control as Abhishek said something about respect. 

Live Updates

  • 10:36 (IST) 17 Sep 2025

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!

QUICK LINKS