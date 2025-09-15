ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Face First Eviction Twist Of The Season
The Bigg Boss 19 house has recorded the first major shake up with an outrageous double-eviction of the show that saw social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and the Polish actor Natalia Janoszek walking out of the show.
The movie theater has become a warfield, and the most recent confrontation of giants has turned out to be an interesting show. There has been a wide range of movies, including a high-octane Bollywood action movie, a political drama, Hollywood horror sensation, and a South Indian superhero movie, that have competed to capture the viewers. The contest has been intense and there have been unexpected twists and definite underdogs in this multi-genre battle.
The latest episode of the Bigg Boss 19, Weekend Ka Vaar was a very energetic episode and this is a great contrast to the traditional format. The show was hosted in the absence of Salman Khan by a celebrity panel including the film maker Farah Khan and Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi who attended to showcase their movie Jolly LLB 3. It was a drama, humour and surprises that made the housemates and the viewers remain in suspense.