ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Farah Khan shakes Bigg Boss 19 house, grilling Kunickaa and Nehal (Pc: JioHotstar)

The Bigg Boss 19 this weekend was an eye-opener as filmmaker Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan and put the housemates to test. Her no-guff attitude and keen sightedness was quite refreshing, when she dealt directly with some of the most contentious elements of the season. She did not stop but publicly reprimanded contestants because of their actions and clearing the air.