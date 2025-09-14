ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
The Bigg Boss 19 this weekend was an eye-opener as filmmaker Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan and put the housemates to test. Her no-guff attitude and keen sightedness was quite refreshing, when she dealt directly with some of the most contentious elements of the season. She did not stop but publicly reprimanded contestants because of their actions and clearing the air.
Mahavatar Narsimha just won’t back down. It’s been tearing up the box office for over 50 days now. Dropped in theatres on July 25, 2025, and in not one, not two, but five languages. Oh, and if 3D’s your thing, that’s on the menu too.
With her electric dancing skills and a spellbinding screen appearance, Nora Fatehi is preparing to put another feather to her hat: a Punjabi rap debut. The artist is working together with none other than the Bluetooth King of Indian music Yo Yo Honey Singh in his next song- I am so Rich.
It is the moment which millions of fans have been waiting for! The popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil is preparing to host the ninth season and this time it is returning an old face to the seat of the host. Vijay Sethupathi, the host of the show in the last season who impressed the audiences with his calm and straight forward hosting style, is officially taking the show back. This has caused a lot of excitement in terms of his coming back, as his distinctive appeal and gravitas are likely to inject a new dimension of appeal into the...
In a recent and quite explicit interview, seasoned actor-producer Aamir Khan expressed his sharp disapproval of the state of the film industry, especially the demands posed by some Bollywood stars concerning the luxurious convenience of separate kitchens and gyms on the set. Although he did not mention anyone in particular, his remarks on actors having to insist on luxurious comforts such as separate kitchens and gyms on location can be viewed as a typically indirect attack on Akshay Kumar, who long has been linked to such kind of a professional way of life.