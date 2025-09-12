ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 Vs The Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files Clash In Weekend Battle For Top Spot
The movie scene this week has been an intriguing battle in genres with a Hollywood horror movie to compete with an action movie of Bollywood and a socio-political drama. With the movies nearing the end of their initial week in theatres, it is obvious that the swan song of one of the most successful horror series has come out as the undeniable winner.
The Day 18 at the Bigg Boss 19 house was a day full of highs and lows, with physical fights and altercations all due to a captaincy task that got out of control. The housemates were divided into groups, Team Red and Team Blue, to engage the competitive spirit of the contestants in the task of BB Sports Day.