Entertainment LIVE Updates: Guru Randhawa Lands In Trouble: Singer Summoned By Ludhiana Court Over ‘Drug-Related’ Lyrics In Song

🕒 Updated: August 29, 2025 11:37:36 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

Guru Randhawa seems to be unable to stay out of controversy these days. The singer’s latest music video, “Azul”, already had people up in arms, accusing him of sexualizing a schoolgirl. Now, he’s staring down even more legal heat.

Guru Randhawa backlash over His song (Pc: Instagram)
Guru Randhawa backlash over His song (Pc: Instagram)
Live Updates

  • 11:41 (IST) 29 Aug 2025

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav

    On the fifth day in Bigg Boss 19, participants shared political attitude, creating enough tension in the house to make it one of the most-awaited days ever in the show Tanya Mittal got the worst emotional breakdown that day, feeling very ill-treated and misinterpreted by her housemates. Her emotional breakdown to the camera concerning feeling left out and unseen for her role in tasks raised the issue of the psychological pressure the game is already exerting on some of the contestants. 

  • 11:29 (IST) 29 Aug 2025

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History

    There are not many names in the Indian cinema history that can raise as much reverence and respect as Chiranjeevi. Born Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, the Telugu superstar did not only become a movie star, but he also broke financial boundaries and established new standards of a star. He was the first Indian actor to command a price of Rs 1 crore per movie in the year 1992 and it was a record in the movie, Aapadbandhavudu.

