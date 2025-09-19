ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

Jolly LLB 3 storms box office with ₹5.91 Cr and 75000 bookings, leaving Nichanchi to fight for survival! (Pc: X)

It is a blockbuster battle as on September 19, 2025, two most eagerly awaited movies, namely, “Jolly LLB 3” and “Nishaanchi” faced each other at the box office. The latter, a star-studded legal comedy-drama, and the former, a hard-hitting, gritty, directorial work of a maverick filmmaker were a stark contrast in terms of genres and target audience.