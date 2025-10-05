LIVE TV
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Breaks Box Office, Ram Gopal Varma Lauds Rishabh Shetty, Calls ‘Cinema FU***R’

🕒 Updated: October 5, 2025 14:50:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Breaks Box Office, Ram Gopal Varma Lauds Rishabh Shetty, Calls ‘Cinema FU***R’

kantara chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is trending all across the world and it continues to dominate the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. The Kannada period action film impressed audiences with its strong storyline and powerful performances.

Live Updates

  • 14:49 (IST) 05 Oct 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

    Bigg Boss 19 has reached a new crescendo of drama during this past ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, with Salman Khan inviting star cricketer Deepak Chahar to the episode. While Deepak Chahar very much sent ripples of excitement to fans, it was actually the continuous, stagnant whispers and media talk regarding his sister, actress and model Malti Chahar, that stole the frequent light. Malti is said to be the next wildcard, possibly to shake house equations.

  • 14:15 (IST) 05 Oct 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Anita Hassanandani Wins ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ Hosted By Rannvijay Singha, Dedicates Victory To Aaravv And Rohit!

    It was a lovely story of grit and heartland spirit. Actress Anita Hassanandani emerged winner of the very first season of reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. After two months of inimitable life in a rural village, the highly popular celebrity lifted the trophy in what has been an emotional victory, which she dedicated entirely to her family.

  • 13:05 (IST) 05 Oct 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan’s ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Struggles At North America Box Office, Makes Only USD 173,000 In 3 Days

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star in a romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ reports have come in of a disappointing response in the North American region. Considered to have been launched with all fanfare, the film managed to bag a mere USD 173,000 in the three-day operating weekend of the film, which has, hence, fallen significantly short of expectations for any big Bollywood release in this crucial international territory.

  • 12:02 (IST) 05 Oct 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani Film Delayed; Director Shifts Focus To Aamir Khan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic First

    The highly-awaited cinematic reunion between the illustrious blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani and the current top draw of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, has now been officially put on hold. After the massive success of Sanju, both the actors were gearing up for another project rumoured to be a biopic of an athlete, but now there are steady delays for the film, which may now even stretch till 2027.

  • 11:32 (IST) 05 Oct 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan Blasts Kunickaa Sadanand: ‘Musibat Ki Jadd’, Sparks Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Feud, Says Respect Is Yours

    On ” Weekend Ka Vaar”, Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan has blamed veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for the clash between contestants Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. He categorically states that she is the “musibat ki jadd” or the ‘root cause of all these problems,’ explaining that she has twisted Amaal’s statement before inciting an assault by Abhishek Bajaj.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

