ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Breaks Box Office, Ram Gopal Varma Lauds Rishabh Shetty, Calls ‘Cinema FU***R’
Kantara Chapter 1 is trending all across the world and it continues to dominate the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. The Kannada period action film impressed audiences with its strong storyline and powerful performances.
Bigg Boss 19 has reached a new crescendo of drama during this past ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, with Salman Khan inviting star cricketer Deepak Chahar to the episode. While Deepak Chahar very much sent ripples of excitement to fans, it was actually the continuous, stagnant whispers and media talk regarding his sister, actress and model Malti Chahar, that stole the frequent light. Malti is said to be the next wildcard, possibly to shake house equations.
It was a lovely story of grit and heartland spirit. Actress Anita Hassanandani emerged winner of the very first season of reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. After two months of inimitable life in a rural village, the highly popular celebrity lifted the trophy in what has been an emotional victory, which she dedicated entirely to her family.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star in a romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ reports have come in of a disappointing response in the North American region. Considered to have been launched with all fanfare, the film managed to bag a mere USD 173,000 in the three-day operating weekend of the film, which has, hence, fallen significantly short of expectations for any big Bollywood release in this crucial international territory.
The highly-awaited cinematic reunion between the illustrious blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani and the current top draw of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, has now been officially put on hold. After the massive success of Sanju, both the actors were gearing up for another project rumoured to be a biopic of an athlete, but now there are steady delays for the film, which may now even stretch till 2027.
On ” Weekend Ka Vaar”, Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan has blamed veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for the clash between contestants Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. He categorically states that she is the “musibat ki jadd” or the ‘root cause of all these problems,’ explaining that she has twisted Amaal’s statement before inciting an assault by Abhishek Bajaj.