ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Folklore Outshines Prequel, Critics Applaud Cinematography And Epic Background Score
The reviews for the films Kantara Chapter 1, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, poured into the media with a gush of positivity, thereby firmly placing the prequel as a glorious follow-up and for many, a superior cinematic achievement as compared to the blockbuster 2022 film. Early viewers and critics, it is reported, are all on the same page: the film doesn’t just deserve the enormous hype; it elevates the saga to an enormous level.
The fairytale romance of Avika Gor, a television star best known as the original Anandi from Balika Vadhu, and Milind Chandwani, a social activist and Roadies stalwart, has come to an end with their marriage. On September 30, 2025, the couple had a public and unique wedding within the sets of their reality show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. The cinematic union was attended by family, friends, and television personalities, blending reel life with real-life joy, all in front of the fans on their date of celebration.
Bollywood has seen a big change in the conditions surrounding one of its most awaited projects. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-cherished dream, the musical epic Baiju Bawra, is said to have moved ahead with a new leading man. Sources say that Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized to play the title role, a character who had, for a long time, been very much associated with Ranveer Singh.
In the touching tale of becoming a grandparent, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recounted a heartwarming discussion with living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who revealed how his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, made him feel as a grandparent. Bhatt-the father of Alia Bhatt and a proud grandfather-was informed by Bachchan, a grandparent himself, how one could really define the euphoric feeling that he now has. “Raha is grander than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor combined,” said Mahesh Bhatt, quoting words from Amitabh Bachchan who lauded the birth of the granddaughter. Bhatt said this would mean that the wonderful and exclusive emotion a grandchild puts...
This Dhanush’s latest film, Idli Kadai, has struck a loud note on the audience; it has moved quickly into several positive reviews on X. The film, where the star plays lead and also directs, is unanimously hailed as a heartwarming, relatable family entertainer.
The cauldron of controversy that is Bigg Boss 19 bubbled over once again, not just inside the house but all the way from a legendary ex-contestant-Rakhi Sawant, self-styled ‘queen of drama,’ who blasted a public message on current housemate Tanya Mittal, directly questioning her self-proclaiming title of being affluent and of being a Waki being.