ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Folklore Outshines Prequel, Critics Applaud Cinematography And Epic Background Score

Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Prequel Wows Critics (Pc: X)

The reviews for the films Kantara Chapter 1, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, poured into the media with a gush of positivity, thereby firmly placing the prequel as a glorious follow-up and for many, a superior cinematic achievement as compared to the blockbuster 2022 film. Early viewers and critics, it is reported, are all on the same page: the film doesn’t just deserve the enormous hype; it elevates the saga to an enormous level.