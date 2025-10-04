ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Roars At Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Film Matches Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Hits Rs 106.85 Cr In 2 Days!
This sudden burst of display power as through cinema from Rishab Shetty’s direction and performance vehicle, “Kantara Chapter 1”, creates a sensation in the box office, with unprecedented collection figures sending tremors of shaking through the industry. It is a prequel to the phenomenal 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which apparently collected a whopping sum in just its first two days of worldwide release.
The moment of a viral airport featuring Bollywood’s beloved on-screen pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has sent fans into a frenzy, with his reputed film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (YJHD) ‘fresh speculation about the possible sequel of YJHD. The actor, whose chemistry remains a benchmark for cinematic romance as ‘Bani’ and ‘Naina’, was recently captured by sharing a warm throat and an electric shuttle ride at the Mumbai airport. This unexpected convergence of two stars, each now married and focused on diverse projects, immediately calibrated the fan-fuel rumor mill, inspired a post of hope for a YJHD 2. The...
Rashmika Mandanna manages to have made a sound name for herself among the most bankable pan-Indian stars, and by all means, her story of victory is script-worthy with a grand financial settlement. By 2025, popularly called the ‘National Crush of India,’ she had arguably amassed a net worth of about Rs 70 crore because of her excessive popularity in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.
In a spectacular comeback to the catwalk after a considerable hiatus, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut held audiences as the showstopper, showcasing sheer royalty. Kangana, on a Friday night, very much made all the right moves to showcase a statement in honor of the designer Raabta by Rahul, who showcased his latest bridal collection of jewelry, somewhat coined as `Saltanat- Kingdom.` It is acts like these that only seem to reinforce her position as one who needs no introduction in the matter of fashion. In a magnificent ivory ensemble, heavily embroidered, Kangana virtually emanated grace of a timeless queen that...
Vijay Deverakonda, a “Rowdy Star” in Telugu cinema, has become a major empire off-screen, which is because of his impressive on-screen performances. Pan-Indian fame of the actor has come from performances that were quite intense, particularly in Arjun Reddy, and with this net worth, the actor firmly is one among the wealthiest young stars in the industry. As of 2025, this is between ₹50 crore and ₹70 crore. It proves that the journey a middle-class boy has taken from there to being a superstar with a penchant for luxury is because of bankable stardom and wise financial choices.
Taylor Swift, beaming with joy from the success of her new album The Life of a Showgirl and glimmering with a stunning diamond on her finger, has given her fans the full lowdown about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. In an interview, she revealed that the outgoing Chiefs tight end put together a massive, grandiose surprise right in their own backyard, and he simply “crushed it.” The now-viral proposal, complete with flower-filled photos, was a masterpiece in distraction and meticulous planning, showing that Kelce’s true commitment goes far beyond the football field.