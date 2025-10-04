ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Roars At Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Film Matches Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Hits Rs 106.85 Cr In 2 Days!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Pan-Indian Hit Earns ₹106.85 Cr in 2 Days (Pc: X)

This sudden burst of display power as through cinema from Rishab Shetty’s direction and performance vehicle, “Kantara Chapter 1”, creates a sensation in the box office, with unprecedented collection figures sending tremors of shaking through the industry. It is a prequel to the phenomenal 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which apparently collected a whopping sum in just its first two days of worldwide release.