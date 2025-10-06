ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹300+ Crore Mark In Just 4 Days!

Rishab Shetty’s new epic, the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, has opened not just well but like a bomb across the worldwide box office and is now vying as one of the monumental success stories in Indian cinema for 2025. The extended Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti weekends have delivered but a blockbuster box-office performance that has stunned analysts and broken new grounds in confirming the pan-Indian reach of this very particular blend of myth, folklore, and action.