ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Pawan Kalyan’s OG Smashes Records On Day 1 With A Staggering Rs 90.25 Crore India Box Office Collection
The film “They Call Him OG,” featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and produced by DVV Danayya, has taken the Indian box office by storm on its very first day. Released on September 25, it has fast been registered as one of the biggest openers in India.
In a powerful moment of unguarded vulnerability that touched the hearts of many of his fans, Bollywood star Bobby Deol has recently addressed the public on his alcohol-related problems during one of the lowest points in his life. The actor further confessed how low times in his career led him into self-pity, and more importantly, heavy drinking- which he so openly referred to as a time in which he felt like he was really “drowning”.
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is more than a film; it is a deep and unfettered representation of Indian social reality. The roles of the Muslim Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter, and the Dalit Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa, become a clinical evidence of quiet yet blood-chilling realism.
Bigg Boss 19 was on full blast in cinema mode with the eventful Movie Night task that exhibited the private conversation between housemates Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Zeishan Quadri. The rest of the tape had Baseer and others charging Awez with a history of sending DMs to girls on the premise of being unfaithful to his long-term girlfriend, influencer Nagma Mirajkar.
The psychic drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house reached the zenith with a special ‘Movie Night,’ which had done quite a number on contestant Tanya Mittal. One of the segments showed a clip exposing fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari to Gaurav Khanna, where she called Tanya “fake,” as well as playing down her personal life by bringing up a comment made by one of her ex-boyfriends, thrown into the argument. This public exposure shattered Tanya, who rushed to Mridul to argue that he had wrongfully sullied her name in the game with second-hand hearsay information.