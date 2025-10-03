Entertainment News Today (03 Oct 2025) LIVE Update: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shine With Rs 9.25 Cr Debut

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shine With Rs 9.25 Cr Debut

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Shine with ₹9.25 Cr (Pc: X)

The long-awaited romantic entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has made a bright debut in the Indian box office, where it has come in around ₹9.25 crore net on its first day run. Released on the nationally observed holiday of October 2, the film is not termed stratospheric, instead represents respectable figures, especially for the romantic comedy genre, as of now.