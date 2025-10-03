Entertainment News Today (03 Oct 2025) LIVE Update: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shine With Rs 9.25 Cr Debut

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shine With Rs 9.25 Cr Debut
The long-awaited romantic entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has made a bright debut in the Indian box office, where it has come in around ₹9.25 crore net on its first day run. Released on the nationally observed holiday of October 2, the film is not termed stratospheric, instead represents respectable figures, especially for the romantic comedy genre, as of now.
The Fans of Bollywood such relish nostalgia of the 90s when the famous duo, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, appeared on a star-awesome talk show of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, “Two Much”. This highly anticipated meetup of the ‘Khiladi’ and the ‘Anari’ had the actors grooving to the signature hook step of their superhit title track, making quite a stir in social media. Hosted at homes, this episode was an intoxicating mixture of witty banter, personal stories, and a genuine celebration of their decades-long friendship.
The ominous cycle of destiny and forewarnings is all set to begin once more in Indian living-rooms. After an extremely successful and bloody run at the box office, the sixth installment of one of the much-acclaimed horror franchises, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has set its streaming date for the Indian audience. The movie that revived the franchise after a 14-year hiatus goes deep into whose embodiment of ‘Death’s twisted design.’ this time, focusing on a disturbing, generation-spanning family curse. So, all horror fanatics who couldn’t catch it in theaters, save the date for the digital release. ...
Elizabeth Taylor was actually among the last Queens of Hollywood and one of its most luminescent stars during the Golden Age. The melodrama in her life was almost as intricate and poignant as those films she dazzled in: a few classic ones being Cleopatra, A Place in the Sun, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? To match those two Academy Awards for Best Actress wins, all it took was the utterance of his name, and it became a force unparalleled. A pioneer, a woman who lived in fierce openness to the world, and for many a symbol of beauty and...
Director Shashank Khaitan himself has put to rest the rumours regarding casting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor held under suspicion, since its release speculated that if the film was actually pitched as a third part to the ‘Dulhania’ franchise, Alia Bhatt, the protagonist of the previous two would have been the first-choice actor offered the role of Tulsi Kumari and not Janhvi Kapoor. Khaitan, however, did that in a recent interview, clarifying all ambiguities. He stated very clearly that Alia Bhatt was never offered the film.
The Internationally acclaimed pop hitmaker Taylor Swift has released what can only be referred to as a major music moment-marking 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. A lot of fans streaming to listen at once caused such a massive crash to Spotify, which hasn’t happened before in the history of streaming.