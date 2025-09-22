ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried
The most popular star of the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland supposedly had to be rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong in the picture of the next movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is reported that the actor who has a record of participating in many of his own stunts suffered a small concussion after falling on the Leavesden Studios in Watford, England. The incident has also caused the momentary halt of the production since the producers are assessing the conditions and the safety of the cast and the crew.
The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 was an emotional frenzy, glamour of the celebs and dramatic turns. With the contestants struggling to keep pace with the constantly changing dynamics of the house, a grand entry of Bollywood stalwarts Jisshu Sengupta and Kajol was a promotion of the next season of their web series The Trial Season 2. The greatest surprise of the night was after the eviction of Nehal. Nehal was transported to an exclusive room without the knowledge of the rest of the housemates, where she was able to see the pure reality of the house.