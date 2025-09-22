LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Live

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried

🕒 Updated: September 22, 2025 08:48:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried

Tom Holland injured on set (PC: X)
Tom Holland injured on set (PC: X)

The most popular star of the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland supposedly had to be rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong in the picture of the next movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is reported that the actor who has a record of participating in many of his own stunts suffered a small concussion after falling on the Leavesden Studios in Watford, England. The incident has also caused the momentary halt of the production since the producers are assessing the conditions and the safety of the cast and the crew. 

Live Updates

  • 08:44 (IST) 22 Sep 2025

    ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Boss 19 Day 29 Highlights: Amaal Malik Romantic Song For Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Secret Room Entry After Eviction

    The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 was an emotional frenzy, glamour of the celebs and dramatic turns. With the contestants struggling to keep pace with the constantly changing dynamics of the house, a grand entry of Bollywood stalwarts Jisshu Sengupta and Kajol was a promotion of the next season of their web series The Trial Season 2. The greatest surprise of the night was after the eviction of Nehal. Nehal was transported to an exclusive room without the knowledge of the rest of the housemates, where she was able to see the pure reality of the house.

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried

QUICK LINKS