ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried

Tom Holland injured on set (PC: X)

The most popular star of the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland supposedly had to be rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong in the picture of the next movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is reported that the actor who has a record of participating in many of his own stunts suffered a small concussion after falling on the Leavesden Studios in Watford, England. The incident has also caused the momentary halt of the production since the producers are assessing the conditions and the safety of the cast and the crew.