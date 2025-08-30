ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Who Is Pawan Singh’s Second Wife? Bhojpuri Film Star Gets Accused Of Ignoring Calls As Wife Shares Suicidal Thoughts

Things are looking rough for Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh right now. His wife, Jyoti Singh, kind of blew the lid off their personal life with a series of pretty raw social media posts. Pawan Singh’s second wife called him out for ignoring her calls, texts, the whole nine yards. And get this, she says she’s been putting up with all this for seven years.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh with his wife Jyoti Singh in happier times (Photo Credit: X)

