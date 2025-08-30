ENTERTAINMENT LIVE UPDATES: Who Is Pawan Singh’s Second Wife? Bhojpuri Film Star Gets Accused Of Ignoring Calls As Wife Shares Suicidal Thoughts

Things are looking rough for Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh right now. His wife, Jyoti Singh, kind of blew the lid off their personal life with a series of pretty raw social media posts. Pawan Singh’s second wife called him out for ignoring her calls, texts, the whole nine yards. And get this, she says she’s been putting up with all this for seven years.
The death of Allu Kanakaratnam, the beloved grandmother of the Allu and Konidela families and the grandmother of superstar Allu Arjun, at the age of 94 death a devastating blow to the Telugu film industry. Due to age-related health problems, she passed away early on Saturday morning.
To any kid of the 90s and early 2000s television viewer, the show Shararat takes a special place in their heart. It is a true case of nostalgia that the favorite sitcom about a family of friendly witches has been aired year after year.
This was a frenzied week as old school actress Farida Jalal who played the lovable Nani joined her fellow co-stars Shruti Seth (Jiya) and Simple Kaul (Pam).
Warner Bros. and New Line have bumped Mortal Kombat II to May 15, 2026, so scratch any plans for fatalities this October. As per Deadline, Mortal Kombat II has a new release date. It might be a weird movie, especially after that red-band trailer dropped and absolutely crushed it with 107 million views worldwide.
Rumours have been swirling for ages about Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani patching things up. People were genuinely betting on a reconciliation or at least hoping for one. But, plot twist, turns out that’s not happening.
