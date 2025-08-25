Entertainment News Live Updates: Selena Gomez Stuns In Black Swimsuit At Cabo Bachelorette

On August 24, Selena Gomez served her fans with her breathtaking looking in a black swimsuit. The Hollywood diva threw an explosive bachelorette party on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The singer was out in sun with her girlies and snapping selfies during her bachelorette party celebrating her “upcoming wedding” with Benny Blanco. Meanwhile, fans are busy talking about the absence of longtime bestfriend Taylor Swift in the whole event, is there a fallout between the duo?
Selena Gomez, 33, was shining bright at her fancy yacht parade in a strapless black $78 swimsuit from VYB Swim, along with her friends Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, and Courtney Lopez, as well as her cousin Priscilla Marie, who might . Gomez later wore an ensemble of white pants and brown boots for a local excursion.
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have just shared the happiest news, they’re expecting their first child! The couple posted an adorable photo featuring a crochet cloth with “1 + 1 = 3” stitched on it, along with tiny embroidered baby feet underneath. To make it even sweeter, they attached a heartwarming video of the two walking hand in hand.
Neha Dhupia got pregnant before marrying Angad Bedi in 2018, she didn’t just deal with morning sickness or doctor appointments, she dealt with whispers. Judgment. Raised eyebrows from strangers. Questions she never asked for. And all because she decided to live life on her terms.
Instead of congratulations, people asked, “Ye kaise ho gaya?”( How did this happen?), were the question she was getting, she shared this during an interview with Midday. Like her pregnancy was some kind of scandal, not a child she and her partner chose to bring into the world. And this wasn’t subtle. It came from friends, media, even within her own circles.
There was this unspoken moral scoreboard she suddenly found herself on, alongside names like Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt, as if living honestly and made them controversial.
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s most anticipated release of 2025, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is still going like a steamroller at the box office. Day 11 has seen it racking in Rs 221.1 crore net in the domestic box office amidst fierce competition with the big gun, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, now lying in the global Rs 350 crore roadmap.
With Rs 6.50 crore net on day 11, August 24, 2025 War 2 witnessed an overall Tamil and Telugu occupancy of 35.43% and 20.68% respectively. While the Hindi occupancy was 20.65%.
Even with a slow second week, the star power and action of War 2 are dragging audiences in. How well the film does this week may determine its fate ahead of Param Sundari on August 29.