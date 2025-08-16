Russia’s Oil Blow? Donald Trump Claims India Walked Away as Buyer

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said that Russia lost India as an oil client while discussing the economic aspect of Russian President Vladimir Putin coming to the table for talks.

When asked about the economic side of Putin’s negotiations, Trump referred to India’s role, saying, “Well, they lost an oil client so to speak, which is India, which was doing about 40% of the oil, China as you know is doing a lot…and If I did secondary sanctions, it would be devastating from their standpoint. If I have to do it, I’ll do it, maybe I won’t have to do it,” during the interview aboard Air Force One.

Trump’s comments follow his recent decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports, citing New Delhi’s oil trade with Russia.

Earlier, Trump Imposed 50% Tariffs on India for Buying Russian Oil

Just days earlier, on August 7, the US President had announced an additional 25 percent tariff against India, and later hinted that more “secondary sanctions” could be imposed in connection with the same dispute.

On being asked, ‘Indian officials have said that there are other countries that are buying Russian oil, like China, for instance. Why are you singling India out for these additional sanctions’, US President Donald Trump had said, “It’s only been 8 hours. So let’s see what happens. You’re going to see a lot more…You’re going to see so many secondary sanctions.”

He also hinted that US administration could impose “more” similar sanctions on China.

On being asked, ‘On the Indian penalties, do you have any similar plans to enact more tariffs on China’, US President Donald Trump says, “Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen.”

US President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India.

Donald Trump Said India Was Indirectly Helping Russia Carry on War in Ukraine

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India’s imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 percent. While the initial duty comes into effect on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its response, termed the US’s move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”, declaring that New Delhi will take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

In an official statement, the MEA said, “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the statement added. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” the MEA stressed. (ANI)

Also Read: Why Russia Sold Alaska To United States? How Much US Paid for It?