F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes as Oscar Piastri Starts From P6

Catch the live updates from the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with Mercedes locking out the front row, Antonelli on pole, and Verstappen chasing a comeback from P11. Follow real-time pics, videos, highlights and updates here
It’s been a rough start to the season for the McLaren star. He hasn’t even properly gotten going yet. First, there was that crash on the formation lap at his home race in Australia, and then in China, the car didn’t even make it to the grid because of a mechanical issue in the garage. Right now, he’s down in 12th in the drivers’ standings, with just three points to his name, all coming from the sprint race in Shanghai. So, yeah, wish good luck to Oscar Piastri. F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates | X ...
The F1 Japanese Grand Prix will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. Fans worldwide can watch the race live on the F1 TV Pro.
Here come the rest of the boys 🔥#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/iBKJIw6BqF
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026
Starting Grid (Top 10)
1 . Antonelli | 2. Russell
3. Piastri | 4. Leclerc
5. Norris | 6. Hamilton
7. Gasly | 8. Hadjar
9. Bortoleto | 10. Lindblad
Rest of the Grid
11. Verstappen | 12. Ocon
13. Hulkenberg | 14. Lawson
15. Colapinto | 16. Sainz
17. Albon | 18. Bearman
19. Perez | 20. Bottas
21. Alonso | 22. Stroll