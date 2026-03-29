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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes

🕒 Updated: March 29, 2026 10:11:41 IST
✍️ Written by: Uzma Fatima

Catch the live updates from the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with Mercedes locking out the front row, Antonelli on pole, and Verstappen chasing a comeback from P11. Follow real-time pics, videos, highlights and updates here

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. This is the third race of the season and the last one before a five-week break. Mercedes arrive as clear favourites once again, locking out the front row. Kimi Antonelli has secured back-to-back pole positions, lining up ahead of teammate George Russell. Oscar Piastri starts from P3 for McLaren. After a frustrating start to the season, with mechanical failures in both Australia and Melbourne, he’ll be aiming for his first podium of the year. Ferrari are close behind, with Charles Leclerc in fourth. Lando Norris starts fifth, just ahead of Lewis Hamilton in sixth. One of the big storylines to watch is Max Verstappen’s redemption drive, as he attempts a comeback from P11 to extend his four-race winning streak at Suzuka. Stay with us for live updates from one of the fastest and most iconic circuits on the calendar, Suzuka Circuit. 

F1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: 

Live Updates

  • 10:06 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Pit Lanes Are Open!

  • 10:01 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Race Time (DELAYED)

    The race will start with a 10-minute delay at Suzuka Circuit due to barrier repairs required at Turn 12 following a major crash in a support category. 

  • 09:27 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: A Lot at Stakes For Max Verstappen!

    Max Verstappen’s struggles in this new F1 era continue. He was knocked out in Q2 on Saturday and will start from P11, which also ends his four-year pole streak at Suzuka. Now, there’s even more at stake. If he doesn’t win today, his four-race winning run in Japan will come to an end as well. But this won’t be easy. Suzuka is not a track where you usually come from outside of top 10 and win. In fact, since 1991, it’s only happened once, when Kimi Raikkonen pulled off that incredible victory from P17. ...

    Read Full Story
  • 09:14 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Live Updates, Japanese Grand Prix: Good Luck Oscar Piastri

    It’s been a rough start to the season for the McLaren star. First, there was that crash on the formation lap at his home race in Australia, and then in China, the car didn’t even make it to the grid because of a mechanical issue in the garage. Right now, he’s down in 12th in the drivers’ standings, with just three points to his name, all coming from the sprint race in Shanghai. So, yeah, wish good luck to Oscar Piastri. 

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates | X

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates | X

  • 09:08 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Where to Watch the Race?

    The F1 Japanese Grand Prix will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. Fans worldwide can watch the race live on the F1 TV Pro. 

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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes

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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes

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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes
F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes
F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes
F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes

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