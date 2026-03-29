F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Starts From Pole Mercedes Chase Hat-Trick of 1-2 Finishes

The race will start with a 10-minute delay at Suzuka Circuit due to barrier repairs required at Turn 12 following a major crash in a support category.
Catch the live updates from the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with Mercedes locking out the front row, Antonelli on pole, and Verstappen chasing a comeback from P11. Follow real-time pics, videos, highlights and updates here
And the pit lane opens 👉#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/EYQyZ2XTPp
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026
The race will start with a 10-minute delay at Suzuka Circuit due to barrier repairs required at Turn 12 following a major crash in a support category.
Max Verstappen’s struggles in this new F1 era continue. He was knocked out in Q2 on Saturday and will start from P11, which also ends his four-year pole streak at Suzuka. Now, there’s even more at stake. If he doesn’t win today, his four-race winning run in Japan will come to an end as well. But this won’t be easy. Suzuka is not a track where you usually come from outside of top 10 and win. In fact, since 1991, it’s only happened once, when Kimi Raikkonen pulled off that incredible victory from P17. ...
It’s been a rough start to the season for the McLaren star. First, there was that crash on the formation lap at his home race in Australia, and then in China, the car didn’t even make it to the grid because of a mechanical issue in the garage. Right now, he’s down in 12th in the drivers’ standings, with just three points to his name, all coming from the sprint race in Shanghai. So, yeah, wish good luck to Oscar Piastri.
The F1 Japanese Grand Prix will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. Fans worldwide can watch the race live on the F1 TV Pro.