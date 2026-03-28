F1 Live | Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Qaulifying Updates: Mercedes Chase Another Front-Row Lockout as Kimi Antonelli Tops FP3

Mercedes head into Suzuka qualifying as clear favourites after dominating practice, with Antonelli leading Russell in FP3. Follow all the live updates, highlights, key moments, and the fight for pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix LIVE here.
Qualifying at Suzuka is finally here, and Mercedes arrive as clear favourites. After back-to-back one-two finishes in Australia and China, they’ve carried that momentum into Japan, topping the practice sessions. In FP3 concluded just an hour ago, Kimi Antonelli continued his brilliance from Shanghai, setting the fastest lap in 1:29.362, over two tenths quicker than teammate George Russell who was second fastest. This weekend is special for fans, as it’s the final race before a five-week break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. So let’s make the most of the Japanese Grand Prix 2026 and follow all the live qualifying updates right here.
Ollie Bearman had a small moment in FP3, but handled it brilliantly. The Haas driver, who is also running a special Godzilla-inspired livery this weekend at Suzuka, briefly lost control of the car but managed to avoid the barriers.
Spinning out of Spoon 🔄
Ollie Bearman did well to avoid the barriers here #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/xHpgj1qgmv
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026
Several teams launched a special one-off livery for the Japanese Grand Prix. Mercedes brought their ‘wolf’ inspired design with the tagline ‘unleashing the beast.’ Have a look at the wolf’s eyes!
Lewis Hamilton unveiled a special edition helmet for the Japanese Grand Prix during Friday’s practice session. The design features a clean white base with bold red and gold accents, making it stand out on track. The helmet is inspired by Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with precious metals. Instead of hiding cracks, the art highlights them, turning flaws into something beautiful.
The top three in final practice 👀
1️⃣ Antonelli
2️⃣ Russell
3️⃣ Leclerc #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/Y69tsgcVoc
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026