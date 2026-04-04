FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Highlights ISL: FCG 0-2 BFC At Full Time | Sunil Chhetri, Namgyal Bhutia Score For The Blues At Fatorda Stadium

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on BFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2026, Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Namgyal Bhutia doubled Bengaluru FC’s lead by scoring in the injury time after 90 minutes. It was the first defeat for FC Goa in the ISL 2026 season. Earlier, Sunil Chhetri scored the opening goal for Bengaluru FC. The veteran striker opened the scoring in the third minute, giving the visitors an early lead against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay tuned for FCG vs BFC live score, FCG vs BFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs BFC encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa will host Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon. It will be a crucial clash in the Indian Super League as the seventh-placed Goa takes on sixth-placed Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC. While the Gaurs are yet to lose a game this season, they are coming into this game on the back of three draws. A win today could take them to third place in the points table. Meanwhile, Bengaluru could get back to the second position with a win in Madgaon.

The recent form of the teams might not have much to offer when it comes to how they prepare for this high-stakes encounter. The two teams will be coming into this game after a couple of weeks’ international break. Since there are no playoffs this season, the winner will be decided only by the league table, making every point even more valuable at this point in the season.

FC Goa Preview

Although FC Goa is undefeated going into the match, they have had trouble turning dominance into victories in the past. Before the international break, the Gaurs split points with East Bengal, Punjab FC, and Chennaiyin in three straight road draws.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, has increased its attacking production. Brian Sánchez, an Argentine midfielder, was crucial to their improved efficiency in the last third of their 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Head To Head

Bengaluru FC boasts an impressive head-to-head record when it comes to their rivalry against FC Goa. In 19 games between the two sides based in Southern India, BFC have managed to be on the winning side on eight occasions. Compared to Bengaluru FC, the Gaurs have managed six wins over their opponents. There have been five draws in the 19 games played between the two teams.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Hrithik (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aakash Sangwan, Boris Singh, Sahil Tavora, Ayush Chhetri, Dejan Drazic, Brison Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Nikhil Poojari, Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Brian Sanchez