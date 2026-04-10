FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Highlights: Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno, Brison Fernandes Score In 3-1 Win For The Gaurs

FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on OFC in Madgaon. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC (Image Credits:X)

FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Score: FC Goa registered a 2-0 win over Odisha FC. Dejan Drazic broke the deadlock, scoring a goal in the 62nd minute. Pol Moreno scored in the 81st minute to double the lead for the Gaurs. Late in added injury time, there were two more goals scored. Brison Fernandes scored from the penalty spot before Suhair scored for Odisha FC.

The first half between FC Goa and Odisha FC saw the score remaining 0-0. However, there was no lack of action from the players on both teams. There was aggression shown in the first half by both sets of players. With both teams making a couple of strong attacking plays, they would feel unlucky not to break the deadlock at Fatorda Stadium. Stay tuned for FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Goa vs Odisha ISL encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa suffered their first loss of the season in their previous clash against Bengaluru FC. The Gaurs were defeated 0-2 by Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s side. It capped off a poor run of form for the hosts. They had drawn three games on the trot before losing to Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, Odisha FC have won a solitary game in their five clashes so far in the season. Coming to this game, they have lost a couple of matches while winning against NorthEast United. Against NEUFC, Odisha netted four goals with Rahul KP scoring a brace. Shubham Bhattacharya scored in the clash as well.

FC Goa Squad

Lara Sharma, Lionel Rymmei, Bob Jackson, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Boris Thangjam, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Akash Sangwan, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Ronney Kharbudon, Sitroy Carvalho, Brison Fernandes, Mohammad Yasir, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Prachit Vishwas, Harsh Patre, Raynier Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Vellington Fernandes, Malsawmtluanga Lalsangliana, Jovial Dias, Dejan Drazic, Abdul Rabeeh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ishan Pandita

Odisha FC Team

Amrinder Singh, Kojam Beyong, Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Saurabh Bhanwala, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rohit Kumar, Rahul KP, Rahim Ali, Jeremy Zohminghlua, VP Suhair, Tejas Krishna, Hitesh Sharma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Saviour Gama, Anuj Kumar, Thoiba Singh, K Lalrinfela, Heikrujam Sanathoi Singh, Raj Kumar Sanyasi, Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Narendra Naik, Tankadhar Bag, Kartik Hantal, Manas Dubey

FC Goa Playing XI

Your starting XI for tonight. 🧡👊🏻 Bob Jackson makes his Indian Super League debut against Odisha FC tonight. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Xi2lKohpkd — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 10, 2026

Odisha FC Playing XI