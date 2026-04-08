Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win

HYK vs PES PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs PES Live Updates, HYK vs PES Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs PES on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026, HYK vs PES: Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs against Peshawar Zalmi after a mixed batting effort. They started well but collapsed to 34/4 following a brilliant spell from Iftikhar Ahmed. A key partnership between Kusal Perera (58) and Marnus Labuschagne (27) revived the innings, pushing the score past 100. However, Sufiyan Muqeem triggered another collapse with four wickets, as the lower order failed to finish strongly. Aamer Jamal took the final wicket to wrap up the innings early. Stay tuned for HYK vs PZ live updates, HYK vs PZ live cricket updates, HYK vs PES Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster HYK vs PES encounter here on NewsX.
Appreciation post for Kusal Perera!
Tamam sutho, KP 👌 #HKvPZ pic.twitter.com/SeVD6xEFHn
— Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) April 8, 2026
Sufiyan Muqeem turned the game again with a sensational over, picking up three wickets. He dismissed the well-set Kusal Perera for 58, followed by Irfan Khan and Maheesh Theekshana, triggering another collapse despite an early boundary in the over.
At the end of 17 overs, the score has slipped to 137/8, with Hassan Khan on 1 (1) and Maheesh Theekshana dismissed for a duck.