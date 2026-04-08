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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win

🕒 Updated: April 8, 2026 21:10:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

HYK vs PES PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs PES Live Updates, HYK vs PES Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs PES on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026, HYK vs PES: Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs against Peshawar Zalmi after a mixed batting effort. They started well but collapsed to 34/4 following a brilliant spell from Iftikhar Ahmed. A key partnership between Kusal Perera (58) and Marnus Labuschagne (27) revived the innings, pushing the score past 100. However, Sufiyan Muqeem triggered another collapse with four wickets, as the lower order failed to finish strongly. Aamer Jamal took the final wicket to wrap up the innings early. Stay tuned for HYK vs PZ live updates, HYK vs PZ live cricket updates, HYK vs PES Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster HYK vs PES encounter here on NewsX.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Preview

HYK, captained by Marnus Labuschagne, have endured a tough beginning to the season. They are yet to register a win, having lost all three of their matches so far. Their most recent defeat came against Multan Sultans, where they were outplayed in both departments and went down by six wickets. With the tournament progressing quickly, HYK are under pressure to turn things around. A change in venue could provide a fresh start, and the team will be eager to correct their mistakes, particularly in their bowling, which has struggled to contain opposition batters.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, have had a relatively positive start. They kicked off their campaign with a solid five-wicket win against Rawalpindi, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling. However, their momentum was briefly halted as their next fixture against Islamabad United was washed out due to rain. This match will mark their first outing in April, and they will be keen to build consistency and strengthen their position on the points table.

HYK vs PZ Pitch Report 

Conditions in Karachi are expected to be favorable for a full game. The weather forecast suggests a temperature of around 26°C with high humidity, but importantly, there is little chance of rain. The pitch at the National Stadium is traditionally known for being flat and batting-friendly. This means batters are likely to enjoy the conditions, while bowlers—especially pacers—may find it challenging to extract early movement or bounce. Spinners could play a role in the middle overs, but overall, a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

Given current form, Zalmi appear to have the upper hand, but HYK have the motivation to bounce back strongly. If their key players step up, they could pose a serious challenge. Fans can expect an entertaining clash between a team desperate for its first win and another looking to maintain its winning rhythm.

Live Updates

  • 21:07 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    HYK vs PES PSL 2026 Live Updates: Stay Tuned On NewsX!

    Hyderabad Kingsmen kept losing wickets in clusters despite an important 82-run stand for the fifth wicket. They were rocked early as Iftikhar Ahmed removed the top order in the powerplay. Kusal Perera and Marnus Labuschagne then rebuilt well, with Perera leading a strong counterattack to lift hopes of a decent total.

    However, once the partnership ended, the innings fell apart again, with the last five wickets tumbling for just a handful of runs as Sufiyan Muqeem dominated. A target of 145 looks manageable for Peshawar Zalmi, even though the pitch is slightly slow and low.

  • 21:05 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    HYK vs PES, PSL 2026 Live Score and Updates: Perera On Top!

    Appreciation post for Kusal Perera! 

  • 20:57 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Live: HYK 145 After 18.2 Overs

    Aamer Jamal wrapped up the innings in style. On 18.1, Hassan Khan swung hard at a full delivery but failed to connect. The very next ball, Jamal struck—Hassan attempted another big shot but was caught in the deep by Iftikhar Ahmed.

    Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out on 145, falling short of completing their 20 overs.

  • 20:53 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    HYK vs PES PSL 2026 Live Updates and Score: HYK 145/9 After 18 Overs

    Nahid Rana bowled a decent over, conceding eight runs but also benefiting from a run-out. Hassan Khan struck a boundary and picked up a couple, but Hunain Shah was run out attempting a risky second run, adding to the collapse.

    At the end of 18 overs, the score stands at 145/9, with Hassan Khan on 9 (7) and Mohammad Ali yet to face a ball.

  • 20:46 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    PSL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: HYK 137/8 After 17 Overs

    Sufiyan Muqeem turned the game again with a sensational over, picking up three wickets. He dismissed the well-set Kusal Perera for 58, followed by Irfan Khan and Maheesh Theekshana, triggering another collapse despite an early boundary in the over.

    At the end of 17 overs, the score has slipped to 137/8, with Hassan Khan on 1 (1) and Maheesh Theekshana dismissed for a duck.

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Need 146 Runs To Win

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