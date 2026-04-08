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[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase

🕒 Updated: April 8, 2026 22:35:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

HYK vs PES PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs PES Live Updates, HYK vs PES Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs PES on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026. Photo X

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026, HYK vs PES: Peshawar Zalmi lost Mohammad Haris early, but Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis steadied the chase with a solid stand. Mendis scored 27 before falling, while Babar continued with Michael Bracewell to take the score past 100. Late wickets, including Babar’s 43, slowed things slightly. At 15 overs, Zalmi are 116/4, still in control. Stay tuned for HYK vs PZ live updates, HYK vs PZ live cricket updates, HYK vs PES Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster HYK vs PES encounter here on NewsX.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Preview

HYK, captained by Marnus Labuschagne, have endured a tough beginning to the season. They are yet to register a win, having lost all three of their matches so far. Their most recent defeat came against Multan Sultans, where they were outplayed in both departments and went down by six wickets. With the tournament progressing quickly, HYK are under pressure to turn things around. A change in venue could provide a fresh start, and the team will be eager to correct their mistakes, particularly in their bowling, which has struggled to contain opposition batters.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, have had a relatively positive start. They kicked off their campaign with a solid five-wicket win against Rawalpindi, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling. However, their momentum was briefly halted as their next fixture against Islamabad United was washed out due to rain. This match will mark their first outing in April, and they will be keen to build consistency and strengthen their position on the points table.

HYK vs PZ Pitch Report 

Conditions in Karachi are expected to be favorable for a full game. The weather forecast suggests a temperature of around 26°C with high humidity, but importantly, there is little chance of rain. The pitch at the National Stadium is traditionally known for being flat and batting-friendly. This means batters are likely to enjoy the conditions, while bowlers—especially pacers—may find it challenging to extract early movement or bounce. Spinners could play a role in the middle overs, but overall, a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

Given current form, Zalmi appear to have the upper hand, but HYK have the motivation to bounce back strongly. If their key players step up, they could pose a serious challenge. Fans can expect an entertaining clash between a team desperate for its first win and another looking to maintain its winning rhythm.

Live Updates

  • 22:33 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    HYK vs PES Live Updates and Score: PES 123/4 After 16 Overs

    Maheesh Theekshana bowled a controlled over, conceding just 7 runs. Farhan Yousaf found a boundary but otherwise the batters managed only singles, keeping things steady without taking risks.

    At the end of 16 overs, Peshawar Zalmi are 123/4, with Farhan Yousaf on 14 (10) and Abdul Samad on 1 (1).

  • 22:28 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Live: PES 116/4 After 15 Overs

    After the early wicket, Peshawar Zalmi built the chase steadily through Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis, who added a solid partnership and took the score to 66/1 in 8 overs. Mendis was the aggressor, scoring quickly, while Babar anchored the innings.Mendis eventually fell for 27, but Babar continued alongside Michael Bracewell, keeping the chase on track as Zalmi crossed 100 in 13 overs. Bracewell contributed a handy 25 before being dismissed.Just when things looked comfortable, Saim Ayub and Hassan Khan struck to pick up wickets, including the crucial one of Babar for 43.At the end of 15 overs, Zalmi are...

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  • 21:25 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Live: PES 17/1 After 2 Overs

    Maheesh Theekshana struck in his first over to provide a breakthrough. Mohammad Haris looked aggressive with a boundary but fell soon after, caught by Marnus Labuschagne for 11. Babar Azam rotated the strike, while Kusal Mendis got off to a quiet start.

    At the end of 2 overs, Peshawar Zalmi are 17/1, with Babar Azam on 5 (5) and Kusal Mendis yet to score.

  • 21:19 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    HYK vs PES Live Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Updates: PES 11/0 After 1 Over

    Mohammad Ali started the chase, but Mohammad Haris made an immediate impact with a towering six off the first ball. Babar Azam then got going with a crisp boundary, though there were a few dot balls in between.

    At the end of the first over, Peshawar Zalmi are 11/0, with Mohammad Haris on 6 (2) and Babar Azam on 4 (4).

  • 21:15 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    HYK vs PES PSL 2026 Live Updates: Back For The Run-chase!

    Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam open the innings. Mohammad Ali has the new ball for Hyderabad! Let’s play!

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[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase

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[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase

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[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase
[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase
[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase
[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase

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