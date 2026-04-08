[LIVE] Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Yousaf, Samad Hold Key For PES In Run-Chase

HYK vs PES PSL 2026: Catch HYK vs PES Live Updates, HYK vs PES Live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of HYK vs PES on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026, HYK vs PES: Peshawar Zalmi lost Mohammad Haris early, but Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis steadied the chase with a solid stand. Mendis scored 27 before falling, while Babar continued with Michael Bracewell to take the score past 100. Late wickets, including Babar’s 43, slowed things slightly. At 15 overs, Zalmi are 116/4, still in control. Stay tuned for HYK vs PZ live updates, HYK vs PZ live cricket updates, HYK vs PES Live Updates, PSL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, PSL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster HYK vs PES encounter here on NewsX.
Maheesh Theekshana bowled a controlled over, conceding just 7 runs. Farhan Yousaf found a boundary but otherwise the batters managed only singles, keeping things steady without taking risks.
At the end of 16 overs, Peshawar Zalmi are 123/4, with Farhan Yousaf on 14 (10) and Abdul Samad on 1 (1).
After the early wicket, Peshawar Zalmi built the chase steadily through Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis, who added a solid partnership and took the score to 66/1 in 8 overs. Mendis was the aggressor, scoring quickly, while Babar anchored the innings.Mendis eventually fell for 27, but Babar continued alongside Michael Bracewell, keeping the chase on track as Zalmi crossed 100 in 13 overs. Bracewell contributed a handy 25 before being dismissed.Just when things looked comfortable, Saim Ayub and Hassan Khan struck to pick up wickets, including the crucial one of Babar for 43.At the end of 15 overs, Zalmi are...
Maheesh Theekshana struck in his first over to provide a breakthrough. Mohammad Haris looked aggressive with a boundary but fell soon after, caught by Marnus Labuschagne for 11. Babar Azam rotated the strike, while Kusal Mendis got off to a quiet start.
At the end of 2 overs, Peshawar Zalmi are 17/1, with Babar Azam on 5 (5) and Kusal Mendis yet to score.
Mohammad Ali started the chase, but Mohammad Haris made an immediate impact with a towering six off the first ball. Babar Azam then got going with a crisp boundary, though there were a few dot balls in between.
At the end of the first over, Peshawar Zalmi are 11/0, with Mohammad Haris on 6 (2) and Babar Azam on 4 (4).
Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam open the innings. Mohammad Ali has the new ball for Hyderabad! Let’s play!