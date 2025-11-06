India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 4th T20I in Gold Coast: Can Suryakumar Yadav Led India Take The Lead Against Mitchell Marsh Led Australia In The Series?

The winner will take the series lead of 2-1 and the losing team will be under pressure going into the final match. Match starts at 1:45 PM IST and Toss at 1:15 PM IST.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs AUS 4th T20I Scorecard: The 4th T20I match will be on 6th November at Carrara Oval in Queensland, and it has become extremely significant as the series is tied at one win each. India will take some confidence into this match from their successful chase in the last game while Australia will be eager to deliver another commanding display after the previous match. Batters may be able to take advantage of the good conditions with the international men’s cricket at Carrara being quite limited, but in Australian domestic conditions Carrara is one of the more bat friendly grounds. Therefore, fast bowlers need to strike early with the ball before batters get significantly favourably as per the conditions. Tim David is the one to watch as he is in a formidable form to give Australia total control at the upper part of the batting line up and Nathan Ellis is another with his wicket taking form. The Indian bowlers’ combination, along with Arshdeep Singh, is expected to be the answer after the enhancement of their lower order for the last match. The winner will take the series lead of 2-1 and the losing team will be under pressure going into the final match. Both teams are likely to stick with the combinations that worked for them in the previous match while also being ready to make slight adjustments to balance the performance in this match. Match starts at 1:45 PM IST and Toss at 1:15 PM IST.